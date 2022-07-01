OBITUARY: Patricia Griffiths

Patricia Ann Griffiths “Gana”, age 68 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Griffiths was born on March 6, 1954, in Lake Charles, Louisiana to the late Paul & Nora Ann Holding Harwell. She was employed by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a surgery scheduler for 15 years. Her most important thing in life was her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Harwell.

Survivors include her daughters, Rhoda (Ricky) Binkley and Emily (Stephen) Palk; grandchildren, Dovrick Binkley, Oliver Palk, and Baron Palk; and David Griffiths.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, 27E Main Street, Hohenwald, TN 38462.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com

