Official: Andreas Pereira Returns to Manchester United Following Flamengo Loan Spell

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

An official statement from Brazilian club Flamengo has now confirmed that Andreas Pereira has returned to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan spell at the club.

Pereira has spent time on loan at Brazilian giants, Flamengo where he has been playing a consistent number of games since making the loan move to the club.

The midfielder was said to be happy at the club and would’ve been open to a permanent move, however United and Flamengo failed to get the deal done as the Brazilian side pulled out of completing the deal, despite a fee agreed.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

Pereira scored a numbed of impressive goals for the side and is now set to return to United as a new possible move is on the horizon.

Newly promoted side, Fulham have reportedly agreed a deal to sign the midfielder and the deal could happen - pending player approval and agreement of personal terms.

United could be set to receive around £8.6million should the move come off in the coming weeks.

A statement by Flamengo’s official social channel on Twitter confirmed the return of Pereira to United.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo announces the end of the contract between Andreas Pereira and the club.

We wish Andreas best of luck in his future.”

