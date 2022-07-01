Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah contract announcement breaks the internet

Memphis Depay has knocked back suggestions that he could leave Barcelona this summer and is intent on fighting for his place in the side. The Dutchman only signed for Barça last summer following the expiration of his contract at Lyon and although he scored 13 goals in 38 games in all competitions, he lost his place in Xavi's lineup to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his winter arrival. He has since been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO