ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Budget: Tyrannical Overreach In Session that Republicans Vote For! Don't Remain Silent!

ashevilleteaparty.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://thefederalistpress.org/2022/06/30/nc-2022-budget-tyrannical-overreach-in-session/. an unvaccinated person could easily be labeled a public health rish under this current totalitarianism! Asl yourself how those of us NOT in the registry won't be tracked and placed on the 'unvaccinated' list? What is the criteria to be quarantined in HB 103? There isn't any. Some unelected official...

www.ashevilleteaparty.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Could there soon be a fee to simply use plastic bags in Raleigh stores?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some groups are calling on the Raleigh City Council to implement a citywide plastic bag fee and will propose this at tonight’s city council meeting. The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group is one of the groups behind this proposal. Whenever someone goes to the store and uses a plastic bag, he or she would be charged a 10-cent fee for that bag.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Elections
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Triangle writer gets rebound COVID-19 case, what does it mean?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a recent work-related trip to Mexico, Triangle author and USA Today opinion columnist, Steven Petrow, knew what was happening as soon as he felt it. “I had a fever, I had a cough, I had body aches, I was not feeling well,” Petrow said....
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Legislature#Voter Registration#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Nc Budget An#Marxist#The Nc House#Nc Senate
newsfromthestates.com

‘Queerolina’ exhibit explores LGBTQ history at UNC-Chapel Hill

Carolina Pride Alumni Network, UNC Libraries. (Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.) As LGBTQ Pride month came to a close this past week, queer people in North Carolina are more visible than they’ve been in generations — holding parades and celebrations in the state’s largest cities and its smaller towns, embraced by major corporations, and celebrated in government proclamations.
SOCIETY
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs17

Six-richest billionaires in North Carolina located in Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?. According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park. Using data from Forbes,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC fuel prices drop for 3rd week, reversal possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuel prices have dropped for the third straight week. While it’s a slight relief for drivers, more drops in the future are not a guarantee. GasBuddy estimated the average price per gallon in Raleigh has fallen about 11 cents per gallon in the last week. The average currently sits at about $4.42 per gallon as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 472 stations in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wade Ave. closures to impact Raleigh drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Closures on Wade Avenue will impact Raleigh drivers starting Tuesday. Raleigh Water is closing a lane of the 300 block of Wade Avenue from Capitol Boulevard to Scales Street for a planned sewer improvement project. This will impact westbound lanes for two weeks:. Tuesday, July...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy