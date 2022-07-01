NC Budget: Tyrannical Overreach In Session that Republicans Vote For! Don't Remain Silent!
Https://thefederalistpress.org/2022/06/30/nc-2022-budget-tyrannical-overreach-in-session/. an unvaccinated person could easily be labeled a public health rish under this current totalitarianism! Asl yourself how those of us NOT in the registry won't be tracked and placed on the 'unvaccinated' list? What is the criteria to be quarantined in HB 103? There isn't any. Some unelected official...www.ashevilleteaparty.org
Comments / 2