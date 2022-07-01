ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indie-pop band 'Quotah' ready to rock Northside Carnival

By Brian Niesz
 4 days ago
The Northside Rock & Roll Carnival kicks off Saturday, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Alternative indie-pop band Quotah is among the 27 local and regional acts performing over the holiday weekend.

Quotah is masterminded by frontman Yusef Quotah and inspired by his love for 70s punk, 80s new wave, and 90s alternative.

“I’m a huge fan of bands like Devo and Gary Numan,” Quotah said. “It’s got real bass and drums with a lot of weird synthesizer stuff on top.”

Throw in some catchy hooks and that's Quotah.

Watch Quotah perform in the video player above.

Although started by Quotah alone, Quotah the band is rounded out by drummer Nate Wagner, bassist Nick Vogelpohl, and guitarist Emily McColgan.

Quotah performed most of the instruments on his albums himself, but explained “in order to bring those songs to life I needed a band.”

That something he plans to do differently next time around, saying "for the next record, instead of doing it all my self, I want to do it with the band in the studio."

Quotah and crew are excited for their upcoming performance at the Northside Rock & Roll Carnival.

"I've played it before in other bands I've been a part of and it's just a lot of fun," Quotah said. "It'll be exciting to see the other bands play. I haven't seen a lot of these bands in a long time."

This three-day festival takes place July 2-4 and features a line-up of local music, food and beer at Hoffner Park.

The full lineup and details can be found HERE .

Quotah is scheduled to take the stage Saturday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m.

