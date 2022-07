Sources tell the Branson Tri-Lakes News the City of Branson has bought the White House Theater and will be turning the property into the city’s new Public Safety Complex. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted in an executive session Friday afternoon to purchase the property located at 2255 Gretna Road for $2.5 million. The deal includes the building and 11 acres of paved property.

