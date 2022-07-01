Madison Reed opening at The Shops in Highland Village in August

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO