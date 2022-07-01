Madison Reed opening at The Shops in Highland Village in August

The Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center hotel opened in June at 3201 Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center) Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center opened June 9 at 3201 Alliance Town Center, Fort Worth. The 130-room hotel is part of Alliance Town Center, which includes a variety of shops, restaurants and a movie theater. The Hyatt Place hotel includes a restaurant, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a business center and meeting facilities, according to its website. 682-285-1234. https://bit.ly/3y6wjUc.
