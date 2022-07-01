ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terra Alta, WV

West Virginia brewery releases Babydog-inspired IPA

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County brewery has introduced a new IPA inspired by West Virginia’s favorite Bulldog, Babydog.

Veteran-owned High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta announced the new craft beer Thursday on its Facebook page . “Alright alright, we just can’t hold it in anymore…Baby Doge is our newest Session IPA,” said the post.

The Baby Doge is meant to be a lighter version of High Ground’s Imperial NEIPA, Heavy Doge. It has an alcohol percentage of 4.9% and was called “delicious and oh so crushable” in the announcement Facebook post.

The can, which features West Virginia’s sweetheart, Babydog, wearing a pair of goggles, was designed by the West Virginia artists of Wonderfully Weird Designs . The artists do a lot of West Virginia-based art and stickers, and Babydog is a favorite subject of theirs, but a representative from High Ground Brewing told 12 News that this was the first time that they created art for a beer can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yOwA_0gS9zO9y00
Baby Doge IPA (Courtesy: High Ground Brewing)
Short film made in WV premiering at Robinson Grand

“They [Wonderfully Weird Designs] have a ton of amazing stuff on their Etsy store so please check them out! This is their first ever beer label and they knocked it out of the park,” said High Ground Brewing.

Baby Doge IPA will be available at the Stone Tower Brews Tap Takeover event on Thursday, July 7, at the downtown Buckhannon location.

To check out more art from Courtney and Tyler with Wonderfully Weird Designs, check out their Etsy page .

