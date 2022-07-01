ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Flagler College’s Crisp-Ellert Art Museum receives a grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation

By Lucia Viti
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FF25_0gS9yW0l00
Flagler College

St. Augustine — Flagler College’s Crisp-Ellert Art Museum CEAM announced the receipt of a $60,000, two-year grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant support from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to strengthen our programming,” said CEAM Director, Julie Dickover in a recent press release. “We take immense joy in providing artists with the resources to research, experiment, engage with audiences, and make new work. “We consider CEAM to be a much-needed site for the exchange of ideas and meaningful engagement with one another. We look forward to continuing this important work with contemporary art and artists over the next two years.”

“The Crisp-Ellert Art Museum provides contemporary artists with unique opportunities to engage with the diverse natural and cultural resources of St. Augustine,” said Rachel Bers, Program Director, of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, in a recent press release. “We are pleased to support its approach to artists that allows them to develop regionally resonant exhibitions over time.”

To date, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has given over $260 million in cash grants to over 1,000 arts organizations in 49 states and abroad and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions worldwide.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — A Fourth of July wildfire that authorities say may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue temporarily trapped holiday revelers as it chewed through a mountainous California region that's a top tourism destination, officials said. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
WOKV

One hospitalized in early morning St. Augustine shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — One person is hospitalized following a morning shooting in St. Augustine. Around 5:45 am, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Rosella Court and found the victim who had been shot several times. Deputies tell us the injuries appeared to...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
St. Augustine, FL
WOKV

Newsom's opponent: I'm reasonable, not a 'crazy Republican'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Brian Dahle, the Republican Party’s longshot hope to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California, knows that to win in his progressive home state he can’t allow Democrats to label him as an election denying, abortion-hating, gun-loving, bombastic right-winger. It’s why Dahle,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy