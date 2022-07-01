ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

I was horrified when I discovered mystery late-night doorbell buzzer

By Asia Grace
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007r7z_0gS9xFHr00

This will absolutely bug you out !

Florida woman McKenzie Sterdivant’s mom complained that a mysterious, uninvited visitor would ring her doorbell at 3:00 a.m. every morning. However, when her mother reviewed her Ring home surveillance footage, there’d be no one at her doorstep.

But after Sterdivant, known virally on social media as Kenzie or @Morbuckzz , investigated the weird recurrence, she discovered that the late-night buzzer was actually a roach .

“So I was at my mom’s house, and she kept telling us that somebody keeps ringing her doorbell at like 3 o’clock in the morning . And I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s weird,’” said Sterdivant, a Jacksonville resident, in a trending TikTok. The creepy-crawly clip has scared up over 1.5 million views.

“But every time she went to go check [who was at the door], she couldn’t find out who it was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4tUC_0gS9xFHr00
Sterdivant went viral after discovering that her mom’s late-night, uninvited houseguest was actually a roach.
TikTok/@smarthome003

After learning of the unsettling scenario, Sterdivant decided to spend the night at her mom’s house. And during her stay, she, too, was startled by a bizarre ring at the door in the wee hours of the morning.

“It was probably like 4 a.m., and somebody rings the doorbell,” she recalled. “So I’m like, ‘Yes, got ‘em, finally.’”

But when she checked the Ring camera footage on her phone, Sterdivant was shocked to find a six-legged pest perched atop the house bell .

“It’s a g–damn roach,” she exclaimed.

“I had to go show my mom so she knew that we were all seeing the same thing,” Sterdivant added. “We were looking at it, and it’s looking back at us like, ‘Bitch, open the door.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kqRI_0gS9xFHr00
Sterdivant shared footage of the roach ringing her mother’s doorbell at approximately 4 a.m. one morning.
TikTok/@smarthome003

She then shared a clip of the uninvited houseguest repeatedly ringing the doorbell.

And the sights sent online audiences into a laughing fit.

“LMFAOOOO THE VIDEO PROOF OMG,” one commenter cackled. “The fact that it’s strong enough to push a button is killing me,” penned another.

Other viewers joked that the cockroach was their creepy ex-lover .

“Not my ex ringing the wrong doorbell,” a digital kidder teased. “It’s my ex, lord he won’t Leave no one alone,” wrote an equally scorned jokester.

And others simply wanted to know: “Well did y’all open the door???”

But Sterdivant has yet to respond to the hilarious query.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Season 24 Twist — ‘It Will Send the Houseguests Scrambling’

Summer is finally kicking off! The premiere of Big Brother Season 24 is only one day away, and fans are finally getting their first taste of what to expect this year. Host Julie Chen Moonves previewed what the Big Brother Season 24 house will look like, and she revealed a couple of twists that are sure to keep the new group of houseguests on their toes.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Big Brother 24’ Will Have Weekly ‘BBFest’ Themes

Big Brother 24 is getting a new theme that’ll keep switching things up weekly. Julie Chen Moonves revealed how BBFest would work and teased the new house. The house for the competition show has stayed the same for years. There is a Head of Household (HOH) room with a double bed, TVs where you can watch from different cameras in the house, the big kitchen, and the yard.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy