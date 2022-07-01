Saturday fireworks cruise offered on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Want to spend your Independence Day weekend in style? The Lake George Steamboat Company will not only have three ships going out on July 4, but will also host a private Saturday fireworks cruise that promises the best views on the lake.

The Minne Ha-Ha will be the first ship to set sail on Saturday, July 2, at 9 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the Mohican will cruise at 9:10 p.m., and the Saint will leave its dock at 9:15 p.m.

Cocktail and snack bars will be available on each boat. The cruises each last about one hour and 20 minutes.

Adults and seniors will cost $35 for these special cruises. Children will be $18. A lot of the voyages are sold out already- so be sure to book your trip online as soon as possible !

