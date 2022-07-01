ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Saturday fireworks cruise offered on Lake George

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDtSe_0gS9vzwz00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Want to spend your Independence Day weekend in style? The Lake George Steamboat Company will not only have three ships going out on July 4, but will also host a private Saturday fireworks cruise that promises the best views on the lake.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Minne Ha-Ha will be the first ship to set sail on Saturday, July 2, at 9 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the Mohican will cruise at 9:10 p.m., and the Saint will leave its dock at 9:15 p.m.

Cocktail and snack bars will be available on each boat. The cruises each last about one hour and 20 minutes.

Where to see 4th of July fireworks in the Capital Region

Adults and seniors will cost $35 for these special cruises. Children will be $18. A lot of the voyages are sold out already- so be sure to book your trip online as soon as possible !

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WIBX 950

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Sports
Lake George, NY
Lifestyle
Lake George, NY
Cars
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Independence Day#Vehicles#Mohican#Nexstar Media Inc
Troy Record

Clifton Park parade celebrates Fourth of July

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Members of the Clifton Park community celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday with a patriotic parade and ceremony honoring the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. Local residents lined the streets from Shenendehowa campus to Clifton Common on Monday...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

‘Firecracker4’ brings nearly 3,000 runners to Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The “Firecracker 4” road race hit the streets of Saratoga Springs Monday morning. Nearly 3,000 runners took part this year. Spectators got to enjoy live music along the course. Running for NewsChannel 13 was Tessa Bentulan, Taniqua Pennix, Subrina Dhammi, Reid Kisselback, Christina Talamo,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, July 5

Today's five things to know include a Fourth of July massacre in Illinois, an apartment fire at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon, and a firework explosion that led to one woman being airlifted in Broadalbin.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Red Cross helping six people after Amsterdam fire

AMSTERDAM – The American Red Cross is now helping six people after a fire forced them out of their home. The fire broke out around 5:30 Sunday evening on Lark Street in Amsterdam. The cause is still under investigation, but police say they’re looking into whether or not this...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

County Route 46 in Fort Edward to close during day

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Tuesday, July 5, and for the following six weeks, a section of County Route 46 in Fort Edward will be closed during the daytime hours for road work. The portion, between Hunter Road and Blodgett Road, will re-open each evening. Work will be...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

07/04/2022: A beautiful Independence Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy 4th of July! A perfectly patriotic day is on tap with sunshine, warm temperatures, and very low humidity. It’s a little cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine early on will get our warm up...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy