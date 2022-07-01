Saturday fireworks cruise offered on Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Want to spend your Independence Day weekend in style? The Lake George Steamboat Company will not only have three ships going out on July 4, but will also host a private Saturday fireworks cruise that promises the best views on the lake.
The Minne Ha-Ha will be the first ship to set sail on Saturday, July 2, at 9 p.m. Shortly thereafter, the Mohican will cruise at 9:10 p.m., and the Saint will leave its dock at 9:15 p.m.
Cocktail and snack bars will be available on each boat. The cruises each last about one hour and 20 minutes.Where to see 4th of July fireworks in the Capital Region
Adults and seniors will cost $35 for these special cruises. Children will be $18. A lot of the voyages are sold out already- so be sure to book your trip online as soon as possible !
