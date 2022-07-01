ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Man arrested after making bomb threats at The Greenbrier Resort

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336EZ0_0gS9vxBX00

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported, bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV. The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4:00 pm. Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assisted with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were located.

Troopers from the Hinton, Union, Madison Detachments and the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit developed information through multiple search warrants and digital information tracing and were able to identify a cellular phone owned by Joseph Toler 62 of Danville, WV. The information obtained led to a final search executed at Mr. Toler’s residence in the Danville area of Boone County on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Joseph Toler, was arrested on warrants obtained in Monroe County for three counts of Terroristic Threats and three (3) counts of False Reporting an Emergency Incident. Mr. Toler is currently being held at the South-Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

Comments / 2

Related
Lootpress

Scarbro man charged with Grand Larceny

PAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Scarbro man faces felony charges related to a stolen vehicle complaint in Fayette County. According to reports from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a June 14, 2022 stolen vehicle complaint saw deputies dispatched to the town of Page. Upon speaking with the owner...
SCARBRO, WV
wymt.com

One dead after deadly lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
STAMBAUGH, KY
WOWK 13 News

Fayette County man steals car, demands ransom

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Scarbro was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a woman’s car and attempting to hold it for ransom according to Fayette County deputies. On June 14, deputies received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. The owner informed deputies that she had paid two individuals to clean it, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, WV
City
Charleston, WV
County
Summers County, WV
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
City
Hinton, WV
City
Man, WV
Danville, WV
Crime & Safety
Summers County, WV
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Man dies in riding mower accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the Stambaugh area, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters say the victim lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over an embankment. W.R. Castle...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Business closed following stabbing near front door

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A gas station and convenience store is closed Sunday evening following a stabbing near the front door of the building. The stabbing happened in front of the Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. A victim was transported to the hospital...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSET

Motorcyclist critically injured in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says this happened earlier this afternoon at the 6700 block of Williamson Road at 1:37. Police say the road is blocked to all traffic and that drivers...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Violent Crime#K9#The Hinton Union#Digital Forensics Unit#Terroristic Threats
Metro News

One dead in Mingo County crash

LENORE, W.Va. — A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday in Mingo County. State police said Mellisa Copley,52, of Delbarton, died after losing control of her vehicle at just before 2:30 p.m. on Laurel Creek Road near Lenore. Copley was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the intersection of Lee Street East and Leon Sullivan Way near the Clay Center. Dispatchers say one of the vehicles is currently on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Mingo County. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approx. 2:27 pm, Sgt. L. D. Hensley arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Laurel Creek Rd near Lenore, WV. The driver, Mellissa Copley, 52,...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lootpress

Mother charged with child neglect out of Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after refusing to get her child medical attention which puts the child at risk of severe bodily injury or death. According to detectives, a Princeton officer responded to Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room, where an ER physician advised...
PRINCETON, WV
WSLS

Two injured after jet ski incident in Claytor Lake, officials say

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people are hurt after a jet ski incident in the Spooky Hollow of Claytor Lake, Pulaski County Emergency Management officials said. Officials reported the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Law enforcement, fire crews, and emergency medical services teams worked together with bystanders to recover...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Road shut down after accident

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on Montrose Drive and MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. A Metro 911 supervisor tells WSAZ that that road is shut down at this time. Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after crash in Lenore, WV

LENORE, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a crash on Saturday in Lenore in Mingo County. The West Virginia State Police, a single-vehicle crash happened along Laurel Creek Road near Lenore. They say medical officials on the scene pronounced Mellissa Copley, 52 of Delbarton, dead at the scene of the crash. An investigation […]
LENORE, WV
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A jet ski is believed to have exploded Monday on Claytor Lake, landing two people in a hospital. One victim was flown for treatment. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, bystanders also aided in the area of Spooky Hollow. Both victims were wearing personal flotation...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Milton Police warn public about donation scam

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The Milton Police Department is warning the community about a donation scam that is allegedly collecting money on their behalf. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Milton PD says they were notified that a group known as Behind the Badge is asking for donations for Milton PD. Milton PD says this […]
MILTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy