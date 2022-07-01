Why won’t school lunches be free to students in 2022-23?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve grown accustomed to your student receiving a school lunch at no cost, there’s an upcoming change you need to be aware of.

WFISD officials said in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1, that lunches will no longer be offered to students at no cost beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

School lunches have been provided to students across the state at no cost since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by way of a Federal grant.

If you think that your child may qualify for benefits, the WFISD Child Nutrition Department encourages you to complete the free and reduced lunch application.

The application is now available online at https://nlappscloud.com/ .

Paper applications will be available at the Child Nutrition office located at 2015 5th Street Building A.

