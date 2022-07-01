Rainbow Family Gathering urged to ‘minimize damage’

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is urging those who are attending the Rainbow Family Gathering to minimize damage to natural resources and to “ Leave No Trace .”

The gathering is expected to draw 10,000 or more people who identify as members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light.

“Colorado is home to world-renowned natural resources, but we know special care must be taken to preserve them for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future residents and visitors. These large unsanctioned gatherings risk tremendous impacts to our lands, wildlife and communities, and it is my hope attendees of the Rainbow Family Gathering respect our great outdoors and take it upon themselves to proactively minimize resource degradation,” remarked Executive Director Gibbs.

The gathering, which happens the first week of July, changes locations each summer. This year, they have chosen a portion of the Routt National Forest called Adams Park. It is about 90 minutes north of Hayden.

“I want to thank the USFS, Routt County and all first responders for their attention and response to the Rainbow Family Gathering, and DNR supports their efforts to minimize damages to our natural resources,” Gibbs said.

DNR said that given the danger of fire, impacts on calving for big-game, and the exposure of damages to sensitive wildlife habitat, they will continue to monitor the Rainbow Family Gathering.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.