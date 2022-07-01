SeaWorld offering veterans and their families free one-day park ticket

(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images) (Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is offering free park admission to veterans, as well as their families and friends, for a limited time.

The theme park is offering U.S. military veterans and up to three guests complimentary one-day admission.

The deal is good through July 10.

To get the deal, veterans will have to register by clicking here.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 10.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Active-duty military members can enjoy a one-day ticket all year long, the theme park said.

SeaWorld said it has offered free admission to U.S. military personnel for more than 20 years.

