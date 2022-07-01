ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

SeaWorld offering veterans and their families free one-day park ticket

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CScnQ_0gS9vANI00
(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images) (Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is offering free park admission to veterans, as well as their families and friends, for a limited time.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The theme park is offering U.S. military veterans and up to three guests complimentary one-day admission.

The deal is good through July 10.

To get the deal, veterans will have to register by clicking here.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 10.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Active-duty military members can enjoy a one-day ticket all year long, the theme park said.

SeaWorld said it has offered free admission to U.S. military personnel for more than 20 years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando will soon get a Skyline Chili location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s food scene just got more flavor to its dining options. Skyline Chili announced Tuesday they are planning to open a restaurant location near Orlando by early 2023. Central Florida Skyline owners Wendell and Daniel Hunsucker said they will serve some favorite dishes for residents...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - Veterans and their families can receive free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, and discounted tickets to Discovery Cove. The promotions are part of the theme park's Waves of Honor program. Through July 10, military veterans can receive one complimentary single-day ticket to SeaWorld and three guests tickets. Up...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

How to stay safe this Fourth of July

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are warning people to stay safe this holiday as fireworks injuries have jumped 25% in the last 15 years. “Probably the most dangerous thing that we sell, they burn between 1,400 and 1,600 degrees,” said Craig LaFleur, owner and president of PyroSpot Fireworks. “We don’t actually recommend them for children. I know a lot of people buy them; they’re there for sale everywhere. But we actually prefer a small fountain or something like that, that the adult can let off, and I think kids enjoy more anyway than doing sparklers.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Children can get free ice cream cone for saying the Pledge of Allegiance

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Pledge of Allegiance was first written by Francis J. Bellamy, a Baptist minister from New York, in 1892. Sixth grader Eila Roberts says her father taught it to her. "Probably when I was three or four years old, when my dad came back from the Marines, and it was something I've always kept in my heart," she said.
LONGWOOD, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Will Offer Nonstop Flights to Orlando Soon

If you live in the U.S., you have a few options: you can fly or you can drive. However, if you live in Europe, you pretty much HAVE to fly, but at least there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to airlines. Now, though, ANOTHER airline will soon offer flights from Europe to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld Orlando#Theme Park#Veteran#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando police address security measures as Fireworks at the Fountain kicks off

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mass shooting in the Chicago suburbs has caused some to rethink Fourth of July plans for the evening. The City of Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain event is underway. Police Chief Orlando Rolon said he understands those concerns, but said there is a way to try to do our part to keep everyone safe, especially in a big crowd like the one at tonight’s event.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Avelo Airlines offers nonstop flights to 3 popular destinations from Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Avelo Airlines opened its third U.S. base on Thursday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). In a news release, the airline said that over the next 12 months, it plans to fly to 15 nonstop destinations from MCO, but as for right now, here are the three popular destinations it is offering nonstop flights to:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wmfe.org

Builders are busy but Orlando metro has the biggest drop in construction employment

The Orlando metro area lost 5,600 construction jobs between May 2021 and May 2022. That’s a drop of nearly 7%. It’s the most of any metro in the country, according to data compiled by Associated General Contractors of America. Construction jobs increased in most places and were up by 3% in Florida. But the AGC describes a scarcity of qualified job seekers.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Major renovation planned at Tractor Supply store in Leesburg

A major renovation is planned at the Tractor Supply store in Leesburg. Bids are due July 14 for the renovation project at the store located at 1706 Citrus Blvd. Construction is expected to begin in August. The renovation project will include the erection of a greenhouse. The work will include...
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy