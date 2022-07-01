ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Colleton County, deputies say

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in Colleton County.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Feather Bed Road around 8:00 a.m. on Friday after receiving a 9-1-1 call stating a woman was found in her vehicle not breathing.

“Deputies located the woman inside the vehicle deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” officials said.

No additional details were provided. The incident is under investigation.

2 dead after underage driver collides with vehicle during police chase

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

