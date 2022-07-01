ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Solano Co. congressman to introduce act to support CA exporters at ports

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AKih_0gS9uQHt00

(BCN) — Rep. John Garamendi, D-Fairfield, and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, this week introduced the “American Port Access Privileges Act” — a bill that would prioritize U.S. exporters, putting them at the front of the line at ports to support the domestic economy.

The legislation builds upon the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. It is endorsed by the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, National Milk Producers Federation, and California Farm Bureau Federation.

Garamendi, who is a senior member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, cited longstanding trade imbalances with other countries as a motive for restoring fairness at our ports.

“Cargo ships looking to offload foreign-made products and profit off West Coast ports must provide opportunities for American exports in return,” he said.

Empty Homes Tax would encourage renting vacant units

The bill establishes new berthing preferences for commercial vessels that move American exporters to the front of unloading and loading queues. The two congressmen kept the needs of California agriculture in mind, authoring the bill to incentivize ocean carriers to make voyages to ports such as the Port of Oakland, a critical location for the state’s exporters.

“Supply chain disruptions are hurting California farmers and exporters like never before,” Costa said. He says that it’s important to mitigate congestion at our ports to carry out American exports, like the food grown in San Joaquin Valley.

“I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Congressman Garamendi to boost American exports and to help our Valley’s agricultural economy recover,” Costa said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death Monday night

(BCN) — Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Solano County, CA
Industry
Solano County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Solano County, CA
Business
County
Solano County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Agriculture Online

Keep China out of U.S. agriculture, say House lawmakers

A week after a House committee voted to prohibit China from purchasing U.S. agricultural land, the No. 3 House Republican leader cited national security concerns in spearheading legislation to block China from acquiring U.S. agricultural companies. The restrictions were proposed at the same time business groups sought removal of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, remnants of the Sino-U.S. trade war.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Costa
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Garamendi
KRON4 News

BART reports delays on Berryessa line

(BCN) — BART officials report that police activity at the Coliseum Station in Oakland is causing a major delay early Tuesday on the Berryessa Line in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. The incident was first reported as a major medical emergency, according to a 12:37 a.m. news release from BART officials, who six […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

The most mispronounced places in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exporters#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Solano Co#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KRON4 News

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community, but fans all over the country. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago in 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

CHP urges for safe 4th of July travel

NORTH BAY, Calif. (KRON) – The holiday weekend is upon us and law enforcement is encouraging everyone to do the right thing. Last year, more than 40 people lost their lives in DUI related incidents. KRON4 News reports on the California Highway Patrols effort to keep that number as low as possible. Rolling out to […]
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy