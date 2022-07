ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -An Atlanta tradition continues: the Peachtree Road Race is back to normal in the morning after two years of pandemic precautions. “We’re super excited. 2019 was the last time we had a normal Peachtree weekend and that was our 50th running, so it’s a little bit of a ‘Back to the Future’ type feel for us,” said Rich Kenah, the CEO of the Atlanta Track Club.

