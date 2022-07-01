ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fallout: London Modder Hired by Bethesda

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda has hired one of the talented developers behind the Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London. The ambitious fan project is one of the most highly anticipated mods out there given the amount of depth and detail that's going into the game. Bethesda games have an extensive history with amazing mods. Games...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Xbox Games with Gold Seemingly Ending Xbox 360 Releases This Year

A critical change concerning Xbox Live Gold and its free monthly games is supposedly happening later this year with news now circulating that Xbox will be dropping Xbox 360 games from its monthly releases starting in October. In emails shared online which were said to have been sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, Microsoft said it had "reached the limit" of the ability to add Xbox 360 games to the catalog. Xbox 360 games already downloaded through Xbox Games with Gold up until October 2022 will still remain in players' libraries without issue, however.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Co-op mod Skyrim Together Reborn gets a release date

The team working on Skyrim Together Reborn, which is intended to replace the old multiplayer mod Skyrim Together, has announced it will be released on Friday, July 8 at 4pm GMT (opens in new tab). And it won't be a beta release either, but a full version 1.0. Modding Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Launches Unexpected New Switch Subscription Service

Nintendo just launched an unexpected new subscription service associated with the Nintendo Switch. At this point, subscription platforms have become all the rage in the video game space between PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online. And while each of these services offers players the ability to access certain games that are on each platform, this new subscription that Nintendo has now released is something that those who are worried about damaging their console would want to pay for.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Carter
Gamespot

Manage A Cyberpunk Bar In Cloudpunk Spin-off Nivalis

The cyberpunk future might be controlled by corporations and slowly choked to death by pollution, but people still gotta eat. That's where you come in--you're hoping to make it big managing a restaurant in Nivalis, slowly climbing the ladder to become the best night spot in a glowing neon city.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Gains New Most Wishlisted Game After Controversy

Steam's list of the most wishlisted games in development has a new champion sitting atop the Steam charts, and that game is Stray. The game where you play as a cat and roam about a city while defending yourself against threats and exploring has dethroned The Day Before, a game which previously held the No. 1 spot for quite a while. This upset in the rankings comes just after The Day Before was the subject of some still ongoing controversy regarding innerworkings in the developer, Fntastic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Happy Meals Reportedly Returning to McDonald's

McDonald's is reportedly bringing back the incredibly popular and slightly controversial Pokemon Happy Meals. These Happy Meals were released in 2021 and despite the fact these small meals are usually for children, typically packaged with a toy related to a relevant film, video game, or TV series, adults and kids alike went to the popular fast-food chain in droves to buy them. The reason being that they came in what is now a rather valuable Pikachu box and also had packs of four Pokemon trading cards, including a rare McDonald's exclusive card. McDonald's is quite familiar with items that drive hordes of people to scalp new items, such as the Mulan Szechuan Sauce, but McDonald's is going to try again with the Pokemon promotion.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Ubisoft to shut down multiplayer for older games, including Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, the first game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise to feature multiplayer, will see its online services shut down on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in September, its publisher Ubisoft has announced. It’s part of a collection of over a dozen games that will see their online elements discontinued that month, which means players won’t be able to play their multiplayer components, access their online features, link Ubisoft accounts in-game, or install and access downloadable content.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Xbox Input Lag Fix Coming for Apex Legends

Respawn devs have confirmed that a fix for the input lag on Xbox is on its way for Apex Legends. Console players have been experiencing a bit of a rough patch with Apex Legends, with Xbox users feeling the worst of it. The recent Awakening Collection Event brought with it some cool features and a new Hierloom for Valkyrie. Sadly, that wasn't all that was introduced.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The Simpsons Hit and Run fan-remake endeavors to take game into the open-world

One of the most iconic The Simpsons game titles, Hit & Run is back and looking better than ever in this fan-remake, and it’s even open world. Thanks to the hard work of YouTuber Reubs, fans now have a glimpse of what The Simpsons Hit & Run could look like with a modern remake and the result is something sure to trigger nostalgia in all longtime fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Escape Academy, and More

It's another month, and another round of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon. We've already had Far Cry 5 hit the service this week, and now we've got a few more games coming to Game Pass in the near future. But, remember, this is just the first wave of Game Pass titles for the month, and you can expect even more announcements in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

Destiny 2 developer is reportedly working on a FPS mobile game

Destiny studio Bungie is reportedly working alongside Chinese tech company NetEase on a currently unannounced FPS mobile game. As reported by The Game Post (opens in new tab), an employee at NetEase has shared on their LinkedIn page that they have developed "an unannounced FPS mobile game" with help from Bungie.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Skyrim online co-op mod reaches full release this week

Something to look forward to: Skyrim's famous mod scene is still thriving after over a decade. This week, a mod bringing online co-op to the game will emerge from closed beta after years of development and significant setbacks. Players can now complete quests together with almost all gameplay features synced.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Update Makes 10 Changes to the Game

A new Dying Light 2 update has been released by Techland via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. And the new update is technically a hotfix, so it shouldn't require a download from players, but even if it does, it should be quick and easy download as it's far from the biggest update released so far from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fallout: New Vegas’ fan-trailer imagines the game in Unreal Engine 5

A fan-made trailer depicts what classic RPG Fallout: New Vegas could look like if it was made in Unreal Engine 5. Created by TeaserPlay Studio and uploaded to YouTube on July 2, there are no plans to release this version of New Vegas as a full game, but the point rather is to show what the game could look like on more modern hardware and software.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Xbox Game Studios boss says there's no more crunching at Bethesda

Allegations surfaced earlier this month that the development of Fallout 76 was plagued by, among other things, a heavy reliance on crunch (opens in new tab). One source described it as "voluntold overtime," because employees were told that if nobody volunteered to come in to work over a weekend, the entire dev team would be called in. Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft a couple years later reportedly hadn't changed the situation much, as sources said the new ownership was largely taking a hands-off approach to the studio.
VIDEO GAMES

