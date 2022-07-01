Fallout: London Modder Hired by Bethesda

McDonald's is reportedly bringing back the incredibly popular and slightly controversial Pokemon Happy Meals. These Happy Meals were released in 2021 and despite the fact these small meals are usually for children, typically packaged with a toy related to a relevant film, video game, or TV series, adults and kids alike went to the popular fast-food chain in droves to buy them. The reason being that they came in what is now a rather valuable Pikachu box and also had packs of four Pokemon trading cards, including a rare McDonald's exclusive card. McDonald's is quite familiar with items that drive hordes of people to scalp new items, such as the Mulan Szechuan Sauce, but McDonald's is going to try again with the Pokemon promotion.

