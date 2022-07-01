ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Country Radio Hall of Fame Celebrates New Inductees, Honors Trisha Yearwood & Warner Music Nashville’s John Esposito

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame returned for 2022, held in person on June 30 as approximately 260 attendees celebrated at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame officially celebrated a slate of new inductees, including off-air honorees Becky Brenner and Barry Mardit , as well as on-air honorees Whitney Allen , Debbie Conner , Cathy Martindale , Rachael Hunter and Steve Grunwald , as well as Bob Call, a 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee who was unable to attend last year’s event.

Townsquare Media’s Kurt Johnson , who also serves as president of the Country Radio Broadcaster’s board of directors, presented the evening’s first award, honoring Warner Music Nashville chairman/CEO John “Espo” Esposito with the CRB president’s award. Esposito joined Warner’s Nashville post as it was rebranded as Warner Music Nashville in 2009. He also helped propel Warner artist Blake Shelton to stardom, with hits such as the Trace Adkins collaboration “Hillbilly Bone.”

“I moved here 13 years ago to see if I could help Warner Music Group get its Nashville operation back to a proud place,” Esposito told the audience. ” I never tried to be the smartest one in the room, I just hoped that I could bring my passion, organizational skills and sense of humor to this town. And to the people at the newly named Warner Music Nashville, I wanted to help people find joy in the work.”

He noted that Blake Shelton is the only artist still on the Warner Music Nashville roster since 2009.

“The first thing I did was announce to the company that A&R was going to run the company … we are going to win or lose based on what they do,” Esposito told the audience. “I told the team we were going to build the company around Blake.” Since 2009, Shelton has notched approximately two dozen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Under Esposito’s tenure, the WMN roster now also includes Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Breland, Bailey Zimmerman and Randall King.

Espo also addressed the recent news that he will transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus of Warner Music Nashville, while Ben Kline and Cris Lacy have been promoted to co-presidents of Warner Music Nashville.

“I’m not going away. I will be available to Warner for quite some time,” Espo said. “What I will do after that? I’ll figure that out … But I’ve made too many friends [to leave].”

Trisha Yearwood was honored with the CRB artist career achievement recipient. Previous artist career achievement recipients include Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, George Strait, and the Judds.

RJ Curtis , the executive director for Country Radio Broadcasters, read words penned by Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern to honor Yearwood. Yearwood’s sister Beth was in attendance, as was Yearwood’s husband and fellow country music luminary Garth Brooks .

“She is one of the most grounded, genuine and normal artists there is … she personifies class and kindness,” Trahern wrote, also praising Yearwood as having “one of the most powerful voices in the history of country music, period.” The artist was also lauded for her multifaceted career, including roles as an author, actress, businesswoman (Yearwood has launched a home goods line as well as collection of pet food/accessories), and host of the popular cooking show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen .

Lauren Alaina was in attendance to honor Yearwood, singing “Walkaway Joe” and “She’s in Love With the Boy.” Earlier this year, Yearwood officially inducted Alaina as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“Lauren talked about ‘She was in Love with the Boy.’ She wasn’t born when [the song] came out,” Yearwood noted. “The power of that song speaks to the power of country radio, and it’s the reason I’m still here 30 years later. To the women of country who have won this before me, I’m humbled and honored to be on this list.”

The first Country Radio Hall of Fame recipient of the evening was 2021 honoree Call. During his 44-year career, Call has served as an air personality, program director or market manager, with the past 41 years being at KYGO in Denver. He was the first program director at KYGO, beginning in 1980 and was promoted to operations manager in 1987 and has served as KYGO’s GM/market manager since 1989.

“Whatever success I’ve had over the years, it has come from working with and for some amazing people,” Delaware native Call said. He noted that he retired in December, adding, “I can only hope I have left a legacy behind in radio.”

“This is the manager in me,” Call summed. “Budgeting time is coming for radio stations, but find a few dollars to give to a young person to get them to [Country Radio Seminar]. There’s nothing better than CRS.”

Doug Rice , president of Performance Racing Network, inducted Martindale, who began her country radio career in 1974 at KSCS in Dallas, serving as PD, APD and MD. In 1983, she began working at WSM AM/FM, a post she held for 17 years, working mornings, afternoons and even working as the music director. She also became the first woman to earn the No. 1 rated drive-time show on Nashville radio during that time. From 1984 through 1994, she hosted Nashville Network and in 1993 started co-hosting Racing Country/Racing Country Classic. Martindale is also a three-time finalist for CMA large market and/or syndicated personality of the year and is a member of the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Martindale recalled having to rely on an oxygen tank to breathe as a child, and being told she wouldn’t live to age 21. “I wasn’t supposed to be here,” she said. “I had 17 jobs before I ever got into radio, where I could be anybody I wanted to be. I was the link between a fan and their heroes. After 48 years, I still get excited to be the first to hear that new music.”

“Most of us here did not have women mentors because we were the pioneers, so I have a lot of guys to thank,” she said. Martindale thanked radio luminaries including Ralph Emery, Ed Salamon, and Charlie Chase.

Conner’s radio career began in 1966, with time spent at KHAK/Cedar Rapids, WMPS/Memphis, WSAI/Cincinnati, WCAO/Baltimore, WYCT/Pensacola, and WIL/St. Louis, where she spent 12 years. She previously served as a midday host on the Sirius Satellite Roadhouse Channel and has hosted Country Oldies Hall of Fame Segments since 2014. Conner also ascended in her career while being a single mother to two children.

“I was told I was taking a man’s job, a man who had a family to support. Well guess what, so did I,” she said. She also noted the naysayers she encountered with every step up the radio ladder. “I was told, ‘They’ll put you in overnights, but you’ll never get put on evenings or afternoons.’ I was the first woman to do afternoon drives in Cincinnati,” she said, later adding words of gratitude for radio executives who did open doors for her advancement in radio.

“Kenny Rogers once said, ‘The saddest thing is to be a former entertainer.’ You’ve taken me from a former radio personality, to a forever-something,” Conner concluded.

Country Radio Hall of Fame committee chairman Joel Raab honored Mardit, who has spent 47 years in the radio industry, including time at WEEP in Pittsburgh and WWWW in Detroit. He spent 12 years with WWWW and earned honors from Billboard, CMA and a NAB Marconi Award.

Mardit shared several stories from his career, including the time a competing radio station acquired a copy of Kenny Rogers’ “Love or Something Like It” first.

“There were no MP3s, no wave files,” he recalled. “I said, ‘How about you put that on a Greyhound and I’ll have it by the morning.’ That’s how we got the song on the radio. I waited at the terminal until 3 in the morning and it didn’t come in until 5 a.m. but we got it on the radio … It’s a whole different world [now].”

EMI’s Jackie Stevens honored Allen, recalling the story of how Allen’s parents bought her a red transistor radio when she was five years old, something that launched a lifetime love of radio. Allen began her career in 1979, transitioning to country radio in 1982. During her career, she’s worked at KCBQ in San Diego, Top 40 Pirate Radio in Los Angeles and KIIS. She joined the nationally syndicated After Midnite in 1995 and was hired at KZLA Los Angeles in 2003. She launched “America’s Hot List” in 2005 and expanded into shows including “The Big Time” and “Big Time Saturday Night.”

“I did not expect this. I never dreamed this big, and I dream pretty big … thank you for this incredible honor,” Allen said.

Brenner, currently a consulting partner with Albright & O’Malley & Brenner Country Radio Specialists, previously spent a combined 26 years at KMPS in Seattle, where she handed everything from on-air, promotions, programming and director of operations duties. She is a 20-year CRB board member and past president of the organization and has served on the board of the Country Music Association since 2005.

“I’m a huge country fan and the music matters more to me than anything,” Brenner said, also noting the satisfaction she has received from being able to help the greater community through her work in radio.

“There are so many stories to be told about the impact of radio,” Brenner said. “Hosting the united cerebral palsy marathon, being able to collect bikes for children during Christmas, raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research radiothon … it is so fulfilling.”

Audacy’s Tim Roberts inducted Audacy morning show hosts for WYCD Detroit, Hunter and Grunwald. They switched from top 40 to country in 2005, the same year Carrie Underwood won American Idol , and around the same time Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift were just starting their careers. Rachel and Grunwald received the NAB Marconi Award in 2012 and in 2016.

As the evening concluded, video tributes for Hunter and Grunwald poured in from Keith Urban, Bryan, Underwood, Chesney, Little Big Town and Gary LeVox, thanking the radio duo for the long-lasting impact they’ve had on their careers.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

First Country: Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Keith Urban & More

Click here to read the full article. First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Luke Bryan, “Country On” Just in time for July 4th weekend, Bryan releases this musical tribute to farmer, big rig truckers, cowboys, firefighters and soldiers (“hats off to keeping us free,” Bryan sings), but also honors Nashville’s song crafters. The sunny production here is classic Bryan, while the lyrics blend patriotism, blue-collar grit and gratefulness. A perfect playlist addition for summer. Little Big Town, “All Summer” A chance meeting on a lazy day spent poolside leads to flirting and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Garth Brooks Says ‘The Anthology Part II’ Is Coming This Year

Click here to read the full article. Garth Brooks will release the second installment of his anthology book and CD series later this year. During an episode of Brooks’ Facebook Live series Inside Studio G on June 27, he revealed that The Anthology II: The Next Five Years will likely release by November. “We got the green light. We’re ready,” the country star told listeners during the livestream. “This thing is almost 300 pages with almost 280 something photographs in it, which is crazy.” The book and CD set will include six CDs that will feature previously unreleased songs, including a duet...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Billboard

10 Patriotic Country Songs for Fourth of July

Click here to read the full article. Perhaps more than any other genre, country music has been linked with patriotism, for better or for worse, for decades. Attend any number of country concerts, and you’re likely to see an artist pay tribute to members of the American military, or witness audience members waving American flags or chanting “U.S.A.!” at some point during the show. Numerous songs with patriotic or military themes have dotted Billboard‘s country charts over the years. Here, we look at 10 country songs that center on patriotism in various ways, or honoring those who serve. Toby Keith, “American...
MUSIC
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ & ‘Paradise City’ at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses was joined by surprise guest Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (July 1). The country music superstar, a longtime GNR fan, stepped onstage midway through the show to assist the legendary rockers with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and she later returned during the encore for “Paradise City.” Underwood was visiting the United Kingdom to promote her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, which arrives on June 10. The upcoming set follows her 2020 holiday release, My Gift, and her 2021 gospel project, My Savior. “Ladies and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Denver, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Billboard

Shanna Moakler Speaks Out After Travis Barker’s Hospitalization: ‘He Is in Great Hands’

Click here to read the full article. Shanna Moakler is wishing the best for ex-husband Travis Barker after the drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 28). In statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, the model and actress said she’s hoping the rocker has a quick recovery. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” she said. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.” The producer and Blink-182 drummer had been spotted being taken into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

The 25 Musical Moments That Defined the First Quarter of the 2020s

If you want to say that a handful of months here and there shouldn’t have counted, we wouldn’t argue with you: With the chunks of time lost to pandemic shutdown and general societal breakdown, it certainly doesn’t feel like we’ve already lived through two and a half years of this decade already. But check the calendar, and here we are: six months through 2022, which means we’re halfway through this year — and thus, already a full quarter of the way through the 2020s.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Cardi B, J-Hope, Calvin Harris and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Cardi B’s got a killer posse cut, J-Hope steps out on his own and Calvin Harris keeps the summer rolling. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Cardi B feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot S–t”  Part of the reason why the music world is breathlessly awaiting the official follow-up to Cardi B’s spectacular 2018...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
John Esposito
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Lauren Alaina
Billboard

J-Hope Drops Spooky Teaser for ‘Jack in the Box’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope unveiled an eerie new teaser for his upcoming debut solo album Jack in the Box on Tuesday (July 5). Titled “Hope in the Box,” the 23-second visualizer depicts a lone jack-in-the-box cranking itself over a somewhat sinister melody, all lit by the light of static on the TV screen behind it. As the jack-in-the-box springs from its hiding place, drums are added to the mix, culminating in the promise of a song just before the visual cuts out. “Are you just going to stay in the box?” the BTS member captioned the video on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Big Climate Thing Concert to Feature Haim, Roots, Flaming Lips & More

Click here to read the full article. The Big Climate Thing, a three-day event billed as “a concert for the people and the planet” will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York from Sept. 16-18. The event will feature sets from Khruangbin, Haim, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett and Princess Nokia, among others. In addition to sets from an eclectic group of acts, the shows also promise “immersive on-site activations and curated content,” with a goal of raising awareness, action and inspiring real-time solutions to the global climate crisis. “The Big Climate Thing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

11 Chart Feats From the First Half of 2022: ‘Encanto,’ Kate Bush, BTS & More

Click here to read the full article. It’s, of course, always a good time to celebrate chart achievements. But with today being July 1, it’s especially fitting to spotlight feats from the first six months of this year. Here’s a look at 11 honors tallied on Billboard‘s charts over the first half of 2022 (with many more surely ahead with new music set for the year’s second half from Beyoncé, Lizzo and other stars). Encanto Cast Mirabel’s powers, and those of the rest of the Family Madrigal and more, helped spark Encanto‘s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to a five-week Billboard...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Warner Music Nashville#Trisha Yearwood Warner#Townsquare Media#Crb#Warner Music Group
Billboard

Billboard Latin Music Awards Airing Live Sept. 29 on Telemundo

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running and most prestigious award show in Latin music, will take place this year on Sept. 29. The show, produced by MBS Special Events, will air live on Telemundo from Miami’s Watsco Center. The show, widely considered the standard bearer in Latin...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

‘Running Up That Hill’ & Beyond: Which Song From ‘Stranger Things’ Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate season of Stranger Things aired its finale on Friday (July 1), and Metallica was given a run for its money when character Eddie Munson rocked out to their 1986 single “Master of Puppets.” “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote on Instagram in response to their song being used in the show. The heavy metal...
MUSIC
Billboard

For the Record: Could the New Bob Dylan Recording Sell for More Than $1 Million?

Three weeks ago, in a studio in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City, I listened to a Bob Dylan record that could sell for more than a million dollars on Thursday. It’s not a collectible copy of an old release, but rather a new recording of “Blowin’ In the Wind” produced by T Bone Burnett. In fact, says Burnett, sitting in the studio as the record plays, it’s not really a copy at all. It’s a unique “Ionic Original” disc made by his new company, Neofidelity – a one-of-a-kind record that uses a process Burnett patented to deliver higher quality audio than normal vinyl.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Here’s What to Watch on TV During 4th of July Weekend

Click here to read the full article. The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means it’s time for fireworks, barbecues, beer and a whole lot of red, white and blue over the upcoming long weekend. If you’ve got no plans, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun. Macy’s annual fireworks show is heading back to New York City’s East River, and as usual, the event will be broadcast on TV, featuring performances from 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Pitbull and more. Additionally Mickey Guyton will be hosting A Capitol Fourth, which will feature performances by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Randy Bachman Reunited With Cherished Guitar 45 Years After It Was Stolen

Click here to read the full article. Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman’s long search came to an end Friday (July 1) when he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. “My girlfriend is right there,” said Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, as the Gretsch guitar on which he wrote “American Woman” and other hits was handed to him by a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. He said all guitars are special, but the...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 2)

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. 4 of the Top 5 tracks on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart Are in Spanish According to the most recent YouTube Music Charts and trends recap, Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny takes the first two spots with his chart-topping hits “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleono. Both are part of his latest record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti. Coming in at No. 3 is Shakira and Rauw Alejandro‘s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose J-Hope’s ‘More’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope‘s new song “More” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 1) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s ’90s-inspired solo single as their favorite new music release of the past week. “More” brought in nearly 93% of the vote, beating out new music by Cardi B featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk (“Hot S–t”), City Girls featuring Usher (“Good Love”), Calvin Harris featuring 21 Savage (“New Money”), and Luke Bryan (“Country On”). The South Korean singer’s “More” marks the first solo track released in the wake of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Want to See Mario Live? Here’s Where You Can Buy Tickets to His Next Concert

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. For the first time since their epic Verzuz battle, Mario and Omarion are once again preparing to share a stage — but they won’t be going up against each other. The R&B stars will perform in Mario’s home state of Maryland next month for Femme It Forward Presents: Serenade. The concert will be held at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy