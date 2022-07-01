ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves Siphoning Gas Out Of Salvation Army Vehicles

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Cedar Rapids chapter of the Salvation Army says thieves have been stealing gasoline from all nine of their vehicles over the past week. Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar says they noticed that gas caps on some of their trucks had been removed, prompting them to review surveillance footage that showed several individuals siphoning gas at night. DeBaar told KCRG/TV that about 12-hundred dollars’ worth of gas has been stolen, and that donations normally used to help the poor have been diverted to refilling their own gas tanks. The surveillance video will be turned over to the Cedar Rapids police department.

