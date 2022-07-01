ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon, IA

Child Struck And Killed By Front-End Loader

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Leon, IA) — A six-year-old child is dead after being struck by a front-end loader near the southern Iowa town of Leon. WHO/TV reports that 41-year-old Justin Miller was using the loader to pick up a round bale of hay that had fallen off his trailer and into a roadside ditch. A report from the Iowa State Patrol says Miller then turned onto a private drive where the unidentified child was struck and killed. Authorities are investigating what happened.

