'Substantial': HIV may accelerate aging significantly in infected people

By Mert Erdemir
 4 days ago
HIV-infected people showed significant age acceleration in four epigenetic “clock” measurements. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) A new study conducted by researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has demonstrated that HIV has an "early and substantial" effect on aging in infected people, quickening biological changes...

MedicalXpress

New technique for detecting typhoid infections faster, which is more accurate than conventional testing

An international team of researchers found a new technique for detecting typhoidal Salmonella infections that can significantly help vaccination planning in countries where typhoid is prevalent. The new approach detects typhoid antibodies in dried blood spots. It is faster and more accurate than blood cultures and simplifies disease detection in remote areas.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Benzinga

Seagen's Tucatinib/Trastuzumab Combo Shows Encouraging Antitumor Activity In Pretreated Colorectal Cancer Patients

Seagen Inc SGEN announced full results from the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER trial, which showed Tukysa (tucatinib) combined with trastuzumab was well-tolerated with durable responses in patients with previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Topline results were announced in May. At a median duration of follow-up of 20.7 months, the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Breakthrough Could Help Asthmatics Breathe More Easily

New research led by Edith Cowan University has made an important discovery that could lead to more effective treatments for the world’s 262 million asthma sufferers. A study led by Dr Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Dr Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden) found severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals.
SCIENCE
UPI News

COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row

COVID-19 has officially joined heart disease and cancer as a leading cause of death in the United States for two years in a row. The virus was the third-leading cause of death for the period between when the pandemic began in March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis of national death certificate data by researchers at the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'I got broken heart syndrome after losing my dad'

When Michele Canning developed chest and arm pain on her way to a routine doctor's appointment in January 2022, she presumed it was indigestion. Her GP sent her to hospital with a suspected heart attack. But Michele, aged 49, was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome. Broken Heart Syndrome, also know...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing data analysis suggests the cell"“cell interaction patterns of the pituitary"“kidney axis

Kidney functions, including electrolyte and water reabsorption and secretion, could be influenced by circulating hormones. The pituitary gland produces a variety of hormones and cytokines; however, the influence of these factors on the kidney has not been well explained and explored. To provide more in-depth information and insights to support the pituitary"“kidney axis connection, we used mouse pituitary and kidney single-cell transcriptomics data from the GEO database for further analysis. Based on a ligand"“receptor pair analysis, cell"“cell interaction patterns between the pituitary and kidney cell types were described. Key ligand"“receptor pairs, such as GH-GHR, PTN-SDC2, PTN-SDC4, and DLK1-NOTCH3, were relatively active in the pituitary"“kidney axis. These ligand"“receptor pairs mainly target proximal tubule cells, principal cells, the loop of Henle, intercalated cells, pericytes, mesangial cells, and fibroblasts, and these cells are related to physiological processes, such as substance reabsorption, angiogenesis, and tissue repair. Our results suggested that the pituitary gland might directly regulate kidney function by secreting multiple hormones or cytokines and indicated that the above ligand"“receptor pairs might represent a new research focus for studies on kidney function or kidney disease.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Largest study to date reveals how COVID vaccines work with people of different sizes

MIAMI – We are all different. Some are taller, shorter, bigger or smaller. Now the largest study to date reveals how COVID vaccines work with people of different sizes. The researchers at Oxford University wanted to find out how well COVID-19 vaccines protect people of different weights from hospitalization and death. Dr. Carmen Piernas with the University of Oxford said, "The first key outcome is that vaccines are highly effective across all body weights and that is great news."
WEIGHT LOSS
AOL Corp

CDC: 10-State Listeria Outbreak With Unknown Cause Leads to 1 Death

A listeria outbreak with an apparent connection to Florida has resulted in at least 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death, according to an investigation notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Thursday. Illnesses have been reported in 10 states, but 20 of the infected people either live in or traveled to Florida within a month of being diagnosed.
FLORIDA STATE
Nature.com

Hypertension and cognition are minimally associated in late life

Hypertension impacts approximately 65% of persons over 60 years of age. Although previous studies have proposed an association between mid-life hypertension and late-life cognition, reports of associations between late-life hypertension and cognition have been mixed in the direction and magnitude of the observed associations and in the cognitive domains that may be affected. This study contrasted older adults with and without self-reported hypertension at two time points in late life (MBaseline age"‰="‰64.3 years, SD1"‰="‰0.7; MFollow-up age"‰="‰71.2 years, SD2"‰="‰0.9), separated by approximately seven years. Participants included 4314 1957 high school graduates from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study who were followed longitudinally until 2011. Cognitive, demographic, and health variables from the 2003"“2005 and 2011 data collection waves were used. Cognitive measures included letter and category fluency, digit ordering, similarities, and immediate and delayed recall. Bayesian independent t tests and regressions examined the association between self-reported hypertension status and cognition at baseline and follow-up. Persons with self-reported hypertension over seven years showed slightly worse letter fluency and digit ordering performance at follow-up than persons without self-reported hypertension. No baseline cognitive differences were observed between groups. Participants with self-reported hypertension showed no improvement in letter fluency or digit ordering compared to persons without self-reported hypertension. After controlling for cardiovascular risk factors, hypertension was associated only with a slight decline in letter fluency. Finally, hypertension duration was not associated with cognitive performance. Self-reported hypertension was associated with minimal to no effects on cognition in older adults. Controlling for cardiovascular risk factors eliminated virtually all associations between self-reported hypertension and cognition.
HEALTH
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
