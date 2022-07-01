ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, ME

EPA: Maine superfund site to receive $21M for cleanup

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKSVILLE, Maine (AP) A Maine superfund mining site is receiving $21 million in Environmental Protection Agency funding to expedite contamination cleanup efforts. The Callahan Mine superfund site in Brooksville originally received $9 million...

