EPA: Maine superfund site to receive $21M for cleanup

This unusual 20-acre oceanfront hotel is a hidden gem on the Mid Coast of Maine. Imagine owning a 679-foot private and bold coastline in West Penobscot Bay with views of Blue Hill and Islesboro. The cozy and picturesque entrance passes through elegant stone pillars into the mature forest and offers views of the bay’s hills. The Longwood Estate has rolling open spaces for growth and orchards, quiet winding paths in the woods, and the grounds are dotted with old stone walls and gardens. High up in the land, there is a quaint one-bedroom cottage that has been refurbished for year-round use, placed on a new pier and reinsulated, and a three-carriage house with a lovely apartment on the second floor. I have. A newly created 4,000-square-foot flat terrace with impressive retaining walls and 18,000-square-foot lawns by the sea provides multiple areas for building grounds, cabins, or possible event spaces. increase. Recent large-scale tree work has removed eligible trees in the coastal area, raised the canopy and expanded the northeastern waterfront landscape.

NORTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO