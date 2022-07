Late NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had the degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, Boston University researchers revealed Tuesday. Thomas was found dead at his home in Georgia on 9 December at age 33, but the Fulton County coroner has not released a cause of death. His family suspected seizures resulting from a 2019 car accident might have caused his death.

