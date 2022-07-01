ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat releases details and ticket info for three-game home preseason schedule

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

As the Miami Heat continued to build its roster for next season on Day 2 of free agency, the team announced its home preseason schedule Friday.

The Heat will host three preseason games at FTX Arena: Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Oct. 10 vs. Houston Rockets and Oct. 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans. Each of the three games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Free agency tracker: Where things stand for the Miami Heat entering Day 2

The Heat’s road preseason schedule has not yet been announced. Miami was one of only three NBA teams that played the league-maximum six preseason games last season.

Tickets for the Heat’s three preseason games FTX Arena went on sale Friday at noon. Tickets can be purchased on Heat.com or Ticketmaster.com.

According to the Heat, tickets purchased through Thursday are eligible for the State of Florida’s 2022 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday. All qualifying purchases will have the tax refunded by Ticketmaster.

All Heat home games remain mobile only entry, with tickets accessible via the Miami Heat App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App to enter FTX Arena.

The Heat is scheduled to hold its annual media day on Sept. 26 before opening training camp on Sept. 27 to kick off the 2022-23 season.

The complete preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Related
MLS season hits mid-point. Here’s what Inter Miami has to do to get into playoff hunt

The Major League Soccer season has reached the midway point, and Inter Miami is determined to rack up some points over the final 17 games and climb into the playoff race. Heading into Monday night’s road game against FC Dallas, Miami was in 10th place with 21 points (six wins, seven losses, three ties) in the Eastern Conference, which is three spots shy of the playoff line. Ninth-place Columbus has 22 points, eighth place Charlotte has 23 and Cincinnati, Orlando City and New England all have 25, so a few wins could mean a big leap in the standings.
MLS
