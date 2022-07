Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine described the 2021 firing of bassist David Ellefson as "a hard decision that had to be made." The lineup change took place after Ellefson was accused of inappropriate sexual conduct following the leak of sexually graphic exchanges with a female fan. He has always maintained his innocence of any illegal activity, and the woman has also claimed she was not underage at the time of the exchanges, calling any grooming accusations "misinformation." Megadeth have since reunited with another ex bassist, James LoMenzo.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO