Columbia, MO

Parson Signs $48 Billion State Budget

By Hewson Beattie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) —Gov. Parson has approved a roughly $48 billion state budget while cutting $500 million for...

Parson calls for special session to cut Missouri income tax

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
MISSOURI STATE
Abortion rights advocates hold rally Sunday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Abortion rights advocates gathered in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon encouraging protestors to vote, share their stories, and fight for rights they said they lost. The protest also featured speeches from politicians Chimene Schwach, an African-American woman running for State Representative in the 47th District, and Jewel Kelly,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Protesters gather in Jefferson City in support of abortion rights

A day before the nation celebrated its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said "abort the patriarchy" and "ban Viagra next."
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JULY 5

Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 5. Most of these meetings are usually held on Mondays, but were pushed back because of Independence Day. -The meeting of the Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in room 202 of the Concordia Community Building at 802 South Gordon Street.
MARSHALL, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
New Missouri law bans use of electronic voting machines

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson signed five new measures into law Wednesday, including House bill 1878. The bill is focused on improving methods for Missourians to vote. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the bill requires the use of a paper ballot that is hand-marked by the voter or marked in another authorized manner. Any election authority with direct recording, electronic vote-counting machines may continue using such machines until Jan. 1, 2024.
MISSOURI STATE
Salute to America event expected to draw 15,000 to 20,000 to downtown Jefferson City

Thousands of people will be at the Missouri Capitol in downtown Jefferson City for “Salute to America”, which is Sunday and Monday. The carnival opens Sunday at noon along Capitol avenue, and the opening ceremony is at 5:15. The red, white and bloom parade is Sunday evening at 6:15. The main event is the fireworks display on Monday night: they will start at 9:45.
Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may The post Boil order issued after positive E. coli test for city of California appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Salute to America events kick off in Jefferson City Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) Salut to America is kicking things off in Jefferson City, Sunday through Monday, bringing people two days of music, food and lots of family activities for the Fourth of July. Organizers say events are set to get started at noon. This year, carnival rides will be...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Kansas City woman sentenced on charges related to 25 mile chase through Jefferson City

A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
MODOT CLOSING ROUTE P IN CHARITON COUNTY

Local crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plan to close Chariton County Route P on Tuesday, July 5, for culvert replacements. There will be two separate closures, as follows:. · 8 to 11 a.m. from Mennefee Road to Decoy Street. · 11 a.m to 4 p.m. from...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Readers from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have once again voted Just Jeff’s as the best burger in town. Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer was orphaned at a young age in Iowa, and ended up moving to Columbia with his uncle, who owned the Boonville livestock auction. Mr. Spencer started his business on a hot dog cart downtown. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table”:
COLUMBIA, MO
Ashland community celebrates the Fourth of July with a parade

In preparation for the Fourth of July, the Ashland community begins its celebrations with a parade on Saturday in Ashland. Local organizations and members of the community created floats to show off. Families on the side of the roads were able to grab candy and other goodies from the floats.
ASHLAND, MO

