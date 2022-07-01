ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Tennessee corrections officers charged with cover-up of assault on inmate

By Octavia Johnson
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( WATE ) — Two former Tennessee Department of Correction Officers face federal charges after investigators say they wrote false reports in an attempt to cover up an assault on an inmate.

Javian Griffin, 36, and Sebron Hollands, 32, two former tactical officers with the Strike Force for the Tennessee Department of Correction, were indicted by a federal grand jury Friday in Memphis.

Griffin was charged with using unlawful force against an inmate at Northwest Correctional Complex. Both former tactical officers were charged with obstruction of justice for writing false reports about the alleged assault.

Unlawful use of force carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment while writing a false report carries a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment.

Sevierville man charged with 1st degree murder in girlfriend’s death

The case was investigated by the FBI field office in Memphis and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard for the Western District of Tennessee and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

timmy list
3d ago

what's new they've been covering up shot for years he ain't the first and he won't be the last

IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE

WATE

