ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Algae 'more than 20 times too toxic for human contact' prompts new concerns

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago

CANAL POINT, Fla. — Toxic algae is once again causing concerns on the Treasure Coast and areas of western Palm Beach County.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., tweeted Thursday that there is a toxic algae outbreak at Canal Point on Lake Okeechobee.

The congressman said that recent tests show that the water is more than "20 times too toxic for human contact near the canal."

Health officials issued an alert this week after blue-green algal toxins were found in the waters of Lake Okeechobee and Lake Arden in Palm Beach County.

Mast said his staff is monitoring the situation and wants to make sure that the bloom doesn't make its way closer to the coast.

"Where this algal bloom is located, now sitting at Canal Point because of the winds, if the [Army] Corps of Engineers were to open up that structure there, it would directly flow to the water that leads into Grassy Waters — the drinking water supply for much of West Palm Beach," Mast said.

The city of West Palm Beach said in a statement that the city's drinking water remains safe to drink and that the city's water supply remains free of any visible signs of a blue-green algae bloom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnqXD_0gS9qGqh00
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast speaks about his concerns following the recent toxic algae bloom at Canal Point, Florida.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay also said that it is common this time of year for cyanobacteria blooms to occur in Florida's surface waters and is aware of the toxic algae near Canal Point.

"The water management structures in this area are not open and not flowing water so the bloom is not being transferred downstream of its location," McKinlay said in a statement.

However, this is just the start of summer, which is when toxic blooms are most likely in South Florida.

"As it heats up more, it's going to get worse, and we're going to see an increased threat of them coming to our coast," Mast said.

In the last 30 days, at least 20 other samples have been collected around the east side of Lake Okeechobee. Some samples detected toxins but none were at a level that health experts considered harmful to your health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYaE2_0gS9qGqh00
A health alert sign for blue-green algae was posted near the Canal Point lock at Lake Okeechobee on July 1, 2022.

Although drinking water is not affected by the algae bloom, the water is potentially hazardous to residents and visitors.

Officials say to not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

If you come into contact with algae or discolored or smelly water, officials say to wash your skin and clothing.

Experts say residents should contact their veterinarian if they believe their pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.

Eating healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe but do not eat shellfish in waters with algal blooms.

Toxic algae has been an ongoing problem for the Treasure Coast for years. This issue has been a point of emphasis for Mast in his push to end freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary.

To report an algal bloom to the Department of Environmental Protection, call 855-305-3903 or report it online.

Fish kills can be reported by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Lake Worth Beach apologizes for 4th of July fizzle

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — City Hall in Lake Worth Beach is apologizing for a dud on the 4th of July. "The city of Lake Worth Beach apologizes to all who came to watch the firework display at the city's July 4 celebration event on Monday night," is how city leaders feel about the holiday presentation.
LAKE WORTH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Canal Point, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay News Wire

Benefits of Hiring an Attorney After a Car Accident in West Palm Beach, FL

Sadly, car accidents are a common occurrence, so why should you hire an attorney after a collision? With 24,850 accidents in Palm Beach County in 2021 alone, it’s easy to see why people don’t always see the need to hire a lawyer after they’ve been involved in a crash. However, there are many benefits associated with hiring an attorney after a car accident in West Palm Beach, FL, such as:
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Bar 25 gastropub debuts in Delray; Let’s Chill brings boozy ice cream to Coral Springs

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Bar 25, Delray Beach This new gastropub replacing the former Mellow Mushroom off Atlantic Avenue quietly opened on July 1. In a testament to how ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mast
NBC Miami

Trio Stole Millions in Jewelry and Gems in South Florida Robberies: Feds

Three people accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry from salespeople throughout South Florida are facing federal charges, authorities said. Allan Lucas, Diana Grisales Basto, and Carlos Morales are charged with conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery and multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Wednesday.
NewPelican

Resident wants city to ensure new noise law doesn’t disproportionately impact black drivers

Pompano Beach – A new state noise law is receiving a lot of praise on social media. The law, which went into effect July 1, prohibits “any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway to operate or amplify the sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical soundmaking device or instrument from within the motor vehicle so that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.” The law does not apply to vehicles used for business or political purposes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist struck, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was struck by a car and killed Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach. It happened on Congress Avenue in front of Palm Beach State College. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating. See also: Double murder suspect tells deputies, "They're...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Water Management#Water Contact#Water Contamination#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Army Corps#2022 Health#Grassy Waters
bocaratontribune.com

$80M Mixed-Use Project The Pierce Receives Approval in Boynton

Boynton Beach City Commission has voted unanimously to approve all agreements between the City, the Boynton Beach CRA and Affiliated Development in order to advance highly anticipated mixed-use, mixed-income workforce housing project, The Pierce. Located in west of Federal Highway between Ocean Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard, The Pierce will...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Job fairs scheduled for Back-to-School

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The School District of Palm Beach County is hosting several job fairs to recruit new staff for the upcoming school year. The District announced on Wednesday that the job fairs will take place over the course of four days next week, and will be held in several locations in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA BRIDGES LAWSUIT: Homeowner Sues G.L. Homes Contractor

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in Boca Bridges, the new G.L. Homes community still under construction on Lyons Road near “The Bridges” and “Seven Bridges,” says the ceramic tile floor throughout the first floor of home was installed so poorly that it’s “a complete and utter disaster.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WPBF News 25

'4th on Flagler': Celebrating America's Independence Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 News partnered with the city of West Palm Beach for the annual "4th on Flagler" celebration Monday. The fireworks event returned to the waterfront this year. WPBF 25 News meteorologist Glenn Glazer and sports reporter Yianni Kourakis hosted the festivities and honor...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Palm Beach County Commissioners may reduce property tax rate

Homeowners and property owners in Palm Beach County have one more thing to worry about as inflation increases the cost of living: property taxes. As property values go up, so will the taxes on those homes and buildings. That includes properties with a Florida homestead exemption, which is a tax break on homeowners' primary residence. According to the county's property appraiser, taxable property values have increased 13.55% from last year to now. County commissioners addressed the short and long-term effects of rising taxes and cost of living at a recent county-wide budget workshop.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Doctors warn of COVID-19 booster shot fatigue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lensey Ackerman got her primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she became eligible, in part because she works closely with senior citizens in an assisted living facility. "For me, it was easy. I'm getting it," Ackerman said. "I wanted that protection...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy