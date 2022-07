Sammy Guevara wants his friends to get over. Although Being The Elite was the main wrestling vlog for the longest time, there have been plenty of newcomers to that scene recently. One of those is Sammy Guevara's vlog, which features wrestlers like Alan Angels, Griff Garrison, Fuego Del Sol, Ricky Starks, and more. The series has helped some of the featured wrestlers create comedy bits or even in Fuego Del Sol's case, earn a contract.

