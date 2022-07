A care manager who escaped with his life after an explosion at a block of flats, which killed at least one person, said he counts himself “one of the lucky ones”.Adrian Mazurkiewicz, 27, said he had just sat at his computer to start work on Monday when there was a “huge, huge explosion” at the three-storey building in Redwood Grove, Bedford.“I heard that explosion then I saw debris falling from the sky through my kitchen window,” he said.“I just shouted to my partner ‘just get out of the flat as soon as possible’.”Seeing the terror of this event, coming out...

