With more outfits than anyone could possibly count and so many memorable looks, Anne Hathaway has a lot to choose from when she's choosing a favorite from The Devil Wears Prada. In a new Interview cover story, Hathaway spoke to friends, colleagues, and designers about her filmography — and of course, Michael Kors wanted to know which one of her Devil Wears Prada outfits was her favorite one. Surprisingly, it wasn't the internet's most meme-d option (the Chanel boots), but her pick does involve plenty of double-C logos.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO