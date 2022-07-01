2-year-old drowns in Bradenton canal, police say

Bradenton Police said a 2-year-old child drowned Friday morning near an apartment complex.

According to Bradenton Police, the child drowned near the View Carlton Arms Apartments on the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Drive. Police said the initial call came in around 10:31 a.m. after a witness found the child's body in a nearby canal.

Bradenton Police said the child's family has been notified and the situation is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. ABC Action News will update this story as new information becomes available.