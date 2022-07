Officials report that the death toll in the horrific incident where bodies were found “stacked” inside a truck’s tractor-trailer near San Antonio has grown to at least 51 people.Mexico’s foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted early on Tuesday that US authorities had confirmed that at least 50 individuals had died, a figure that had grown by four since it was reported on Monday night that a trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help. Later on Tuesday the death toll rose to 51.When he came to investigate,...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO