ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Flagler College’s Crisp-Ellert Art Museum receives a grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation

By Lucia Viti
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMdiE_0gS9oX6s00
Flagler College

St. Augustine — Flagler College’s Crisp-Ellert Art Museum CEAM announced the receipt of a $60,000, two-year grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant support from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to strengthen our programming,” said CEAM Director, Julie Dickover in a recent press release. “We take immense joy in providing artists with the resources to research, experiment, engage with audiences, and make new work. “We consider CEAM to be a much-needed site for the exchange of ideas and meaningful engagement with one another. We look forward to continuing this important work with contemporary art and artists over the next two years.”

“The Crisp-Ellert Art Museum provides contemporary artists with unique opportunities to engage with the diverse natural and cultural resources of St. Augustine,” said Rachel Bers, Program Director, of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, in a recent press release. “We are pleased to support its approach to artists that allows them to develop regionally resonant exhibitions over time.”

To date, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has given over $260 million in cash grants to over 1,000 arts organizations in 49 states and abroad and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions worldwide.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons This Is One Of My Favorite Accessible Cities To Visit In Florida

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As the oldest permanent settlement in the United States — think 1500s old — St. Augustine wears its designation as “The Ancient City” with pride. But there’s nothing outdated about this Northeast Florida town’s approach to accessibility — and wooing and wowing visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

2022 Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular: Watch it again here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Food, drinks, live music and games highlighted the Fourth of July festivities Monday at Riverfront Plaza. Elliot Armstrong is a Jacksonville resident who planned to watch the fireworks show. He’s also a veteran. “I fought for our freedom and I have a lot of military...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns opens July 6

The new Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Johns hospital will open July 6. The hospital announced the opening July 1 in a news release. The facility is at 205 Trinity Way along Interstate 95 and County Road 210. Construction of the $175 million, 150,000-square-foot facility and adjoining office building began...
SAINT JOHNS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Augustine, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Augustine, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
St. Augustine, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Warhol
Action News Jax

FWC cracking down on BUI this Fourth of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Boating safety is top-of-mind this Fourth of July holiday. Action News Jax caught up with some families as they were out on the water at Doctor’s Lake in Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Flagler College#The Visual Arts#Ceam Director#Cox Media Group
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Brings Back the Florida State Guard

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
wlrn.org

Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Florida Announces Five Sales Tax Holidays Beginning July 1, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Consumers can purchase qualifying items exempt from tax during five sales tax holidays and exemption periods that begin on Friday, July 1, 2022. The exemptions apply to both in-store and online purchases. “With rising inflation affecting the cost of everything from daily necessities to big-ticket items,...
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy