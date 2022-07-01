Flagler College’s Crisp-Ellert Art Museum receives a grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation

Flagler College

St. Augustine — Flagler College’s Crisp-Ellert Art Museum CEAM announced the receipt of a $60,000, two-year grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant support from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to strengthen our programming,” said CEAM Director, Julie Dickover in a recent press release. “We take immense joy in providing artists with the resources to research, experiment, engage with audiences, and make new work. “We consider CEAM to be a much-needed site for the exchange of ideas and meaningful engagement with one another. We look forward to continuing this important work with contemporary art and artists over the next two years.”

“The Crisp-Ellert Art Museum provides contemporary artists with unique opportunities to engage with the diverse natural and cultural resources of St. Augustine,” said Rachel Bers, Program Director, of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, in a recent press release. “We are pleased to support its approach to artists that allows them to develop regionally resonant exhibitions over time.”

To date, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has given over $260 million in cash grants to over 1,000 arts organizations in 49 states and abroad and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions worldwide.

