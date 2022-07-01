Teen accused of kidnapping, forcible sex offense against juveniles in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was arrested after investigators say he kidnapped and committed sex offenses against two juveniles, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 10, investigators received a report that two juveniles were the victims of kidnapping and sex offenses. One of the victims told deputies that they were held against their will by a man on May 13.

Investigators with the special victims unit worked with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team to identify the suspect as Edwin Silva-Badillo, 19, of Chapel Hill.

Chatham County deputies arrested Silva-Badillo at his home on Thursday.

He was charged with two counts of felony first-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony second-degree kidnapping. He received a $200,000 secure bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.