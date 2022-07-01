ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Celebrate the 4th of July in Graham, TX

By Chris Burton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Talking Texoma, the 4th of July weekend is underway in Graham, TX, and Cathy Partridge from The Chamber is with Chris Showalter to talk about the activities that are coming up on Monday, July 4th. The day will begin with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast. It...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parker County's Annual One-Day Peach Festival Arrives July 9

This 37th Annual Parker County Festival is giving the word "Peachy" a whole new meaning. Organizers said the annual event has grown by 25% and that more than 200 vendors selling arts & crafts, produce, activities and food will line the streets of downtown Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, July 9.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show this Sunday

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino will host a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the casino, and free parking is available for attendees. Several promotions will also be available at the casino afterward for guests 21 or over.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firework cancellations across the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Graham, TX
Graham, TX
Government
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local farm holds 4th of July celebration

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Fourth of July celebrations started at Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm with a fundraiser for Holy Family Classical Academy’s upcoming school year. “This is a general fundraiser for our school. It’s just a good opportunity for families to come and get together during the summer and you know have […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Holiday weekend offers garage sale, City pool and fireworks shows for local residents

As Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4, several groups in Breckenridge and Stephens County have activities going on this weekend. The Swenson Memorial Museum will continue its fundraising garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Saturday, July 2, at 107 W. Elm, which is the garage behind the museum. The sale will feature a variety of items donated specifically for the sale.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Popular local Mexican restaurant to close

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We now have learned the fate of a popular Mexican restaurant in Wichita Falls. Fiesta Mariachi management has confirmed the sale of the building to Nacol’s Jewelers. Fiesta Mariachi’s last day will be July 13, 2022, according to their Facebook page. “To our beloved Fiesta mariachi Customers, I want to thank […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

How to keep your pet safe during 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July is just hours away and before the loud sound of fireworks start, people at Emily’s Legacy Rescue want to remind pet owners not to leave your furry friend alone. While the Fourth of July is a fun time for people to get together and have a good […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
Texoma's Homepage

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With temperatures blazing, air conditioners are flying off the shelves, sometimes without passing through the checkout stand, and Wichita Falls police say many of those are the result of a one-man crime wave during the current heat wave. They have charged Travelle Mason with another theft of an air conditioner and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wbrc.com

18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming...
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

