ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Passion takes Gala Glory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8RrL_0gS9mkhr00

Passion And Glory benefited from a confident ride from Hollie Doyle to win the Davies Insurance Services Gala Stakes at Sandown on his first run since March.

Saeed bin Suroor’s six-year-old was a Group Three winner at Goodwood last season and went on to finish within five lengths of subsequent Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in a German Group One.

Busy early in the year out in Dubai, and he also ran in Saudi Arabia, he was conceding race fitness to some classy rivals which included William Haggas’ 2020 Champion Stakes winner Addeybb.

As Victory Chime set a fairly sedate pace, Doyle was content to sit handy and was in the box seat throughout.

Her husband Tom Marquand tracked her on Addeybb but when Passon And Glory (5-1) kicked for home, the eight-year-old Addeybb could not quicken as well on ground quicker than he likes.

In the end Regal Reality came through to claim second, beaten a length and a half, with Addeybb close behind in third.

Doyle said: “Down in trip, he (Bin Suroor) said the ground might be a bit quick, but he seemed to handle it fine.

He will really come on for the run and will be a really fun horse for the year

“It is just good ground, maybe the quick side of good. He jumped well and travelled well and I just let him use himself, being his minimum trip. I was a bit worried, fitness-wise, where he was at, but he hit the line well enough and has had a good blow, so he will really come on for the run and will be a really fun horse for the year.

“I did think he might get a bit tapped for toe, so that is why I went out to make the running and Rossa (Ryan, aboard Victory Chime) gave me a lead. That’s why we took him on early enough before I got headed and got done for toe. I was a bit worried I had committed a bit soon, not knowing how the fitness levels were, but we got away with it.

“To be fair, from my position, not a lot got into it, really. It obviously looked a good renewal with horses like Addeybb and some good Group horses in there.

“Saeed’s horses are running ever so well. I had a winner for him on Saturday and I’ve got another for him tomorrow, so it is great he is giving me some rides.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mb7xQ_0gS9mkhr00
Connections felt the ground was against Addeybb (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Connections of Addeybb were in no doubt the multiple Group One victor was scuppered by the going.

Maureen Haggas, wife of trainer William, said : “It was the ground. We thought it might catch him out, but he is a big boy now and he needs a bit of ease in the ground.

“It wasn’t a bad run, by any means, but he is much better with a bit of easy ground. It will come.

“The problem has been there hasn’t been much rain about. There hasn’t been much anywhere. It will come, I suppose. He has got no penalty, so has lots of options – we’ll go anywhere it rains!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Goodwood and York under consideration for La Petite Coco

Paddy Twomey’s La Petite Coco could make her next start on British turf after an impressive Group One comeback success at the Curragh. The four-year-old returned from a 287-day break to land the Pretty Polly Stakes, beating a field of top-quality fillies and mares on her first start at the level.
WORLD
newschain

Adayar taken out of King George at latest scratching stage

Reigning champion Adayar will miss the defence of his King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes crown having been taken out at the latest scratching stage. The 2021 Derby winner memorably got the better of Mishriff in the Ascot showpiece 12 months ago – a double last achieved by Galileo in 2001 – and was poised to make his belated seasonal reappearance in the July 23 feature, having previously been ruled out of both Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse this campaign.
WORLD
newschain

Soumillon launches appeal against Sandown ban

Christophe Soumillon has submitted an appeal against the 12-day ban for careless riding handed out by the Sandown stewards in the aftermath of the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday July 14. The experienced Group One winner was at his very best as he guided Jean-Claude Rouget’s...
SPORTS
newschain

Rogue Bear up for the Cup at York this weekend

Tom Clover is hoping for a change in fortune when Rogue Bear lines up in the 63rd running of the John Smith’s Cup at York on Saturday. The four-year-old has been somewhat unfortunate not to add to his three career victories in his three outings so far in 2022, making the podium on each occasion, starting with a third in the Lincoln on the opening day of the Flat turf season.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
William Haggas
newschain

Big names give backing to ‘All In The Race’ initiative

British racing has launched a new campaign to highlight inclusivity and diversity in the sport. Called ‘All In The Race’, it has been led by the Diversity in Racing Steering Group (DiRSG) and can be viewed on social media. The centrepiece of the campaign is a one-minute video...
SPORTS
newschain

Ceri Holland says new Liverpool contract was ‘no-brainer’

Wales midfielder Ceri Holland admits signing a new contract with Liverpool was a “no-brainer”. The 24-year-old joined in January 2021, direct from the United States college system, but has since established herself as a full international as she helped the club get promoted back to the FA Women’s Super League last season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Goodwood#Prix De L Arc De Triomphe
newschain

Robert Havlin has five-day suspension rescinded by BHA

Robert Havlin’s five-day suspension handed out by the Haydock stewards following his ride on Free Wind in Saturday’s Lancashire Oaks has been rescinded, the British Horseracing Authority has announced. Havlin had stated his intention to appeal the ban, but before it even got that far the BHA reviewed...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Joe Root relishing being a ‘rock star’ after England’s historic win over India

Joe Root has revealed England captain Ben Stokes has inspired his record-breaking Test team to play “like rock stars”. England went head to head with the Glastonbury festival in the entertainment stakes last weekend when they completed a series whitewash over New Zealand and have taken their status as cricket’s headline act to new heights over the last five days against India.
SPORTS
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
newschain

Nick Kyrgios to appear in Australian court over common assault charge

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of common assault. The world number 40, who is due to play in the last eight of the men’s singles on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on August 2, according to court listings.
SPORTS
newschain

Police probe racism reports at Test match between England and India

Police have launched an investigation into reports of racist and abusive behaviour on the fourth day of the cricket Test match between England and India in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said they are liaising with officials at Edgbaston to understand what happened on Monday. The force has encouraged anyone who...
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy