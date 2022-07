Flint, MI — Crossover Outreach, which has provided Flint-area residents with critical resources since 1991, broke ground on a new building on June 16, 2022. The nonprofit has been operating out of a former home built for a single-family. And as need in the community grew over the past several years, staff knew they couldn’t continue long-term in that space.

