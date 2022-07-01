ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NC

2 kids among 5 hurt when truck crashes into flea market

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said two small children were among five people hurt when a truck crashed into a flea market in North Carolina.

The Hickory Daily Record reported that Newton police said an 83-year-old man lost control of his truck on Thursday and hit an appliance display in the open-air flea market at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.

According to police, several appliances struck pedestrians in the area.

Three adults and a 3-year-old child were taken to local hospitals, while a 5-year-old was treated by emergency personnel at the scene.

Police said all the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

