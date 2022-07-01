ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, John McCain, and 15 others

By Summer Meza
 4 days ago
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The White House announced on Friday that President Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people, some posthumously, reports The Associated Press.

The recipients include gymnast Simone Biles, former congressmember Gabby Giffords, Khizr Khan, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actor Denzel Washington, and former Sen. Alan Simpson.

Also honored will be: civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre, brigadier general Wilma Vaught, civil rights organizer Diane Nash, Father Alexander Karloutsos, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, former University of Texas at Brownsville president Julieta Garcia, Catholic social justice leader Sister Simone Campbell, and the nurse who received the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., Sandra Lindsay.

Biden will also posthumously award Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Sen. John McCain, and longtime AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. Biden will present the awards at the White House next week. Read more about each recipient at The Associated Press.

Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to serve on Supreme Court

History has been made, as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Jackson was sworn in Thursday as an associate justice of the Supreme Court with her husband and daughters in attendance. She took two oaths, a constitutional oath and a statutory oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Stephen Breyer, respectively.
8 highly-consequential SCOTUS rulings this term, explained

The Supreme Court's term wound to a close Thursday morning, bringing an end to a highly-consequential stretch of decisions on topics ranging from abortion to gun rights to immigration. Before the next round of deliberations begins in October, here's a quick look at some of the most notable rulings of the term, as well as the pros and cons of a select few. Jan. 13: National Federation of Business v. Department of Labor — 6-3 In National Federation of Business v. Department of Labor, the court's six conservative members voted to block the Biden administration's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers. Under guidance from...
Where does the American pro-life movement go from here?

After the end of Roe v. Wade, what's next for the pro-life right in America? One possibility: They'll look to build a "culture of life," one that breaks with traditional pro-business Republican positions to embrace an expanded welfare state that provides ample support to help would-be mothers and families thrive.
Howard Stern says he'll 'probably have to run for president' after Roe ruling

The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has Howard Stern eying a White House bid. The shock jock revealed on his radio show this week he's considering running for president, largely so he can pack the Supreme Court after the constitutional right to abortion was eliminated last week.  "I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now," Stern said.  The radio host, who noted his wife told him she doesn't want to be first lady and joked his co-host Robin Quivers should fill that role instead, slammed the "kooks" on the Supreme Court who overturned Roe v. Wade, suggesting they had "openly lied"...
What it means if Americans lose trust in the Supreme Court

Confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court is at an all-time low — and a pair of landmark rulings handed down last week may or may not make matters worse. Will institutional legitimacy suffer now that gun rights have been expanded and Roe v. Wade overturned? Or, in correcting what the majority argued to be "egregiously wrong," did the court's nine justices simply reaffirm their role in the American experiment? Thought leaders wade into the debate:
Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell testimony

Cassidy Hutchinson delivered bombshell testimony on Tuesday during the Jan. 6 committee's surprise hearing, revealing what she saw on the day of the Capitol attack while serving as an aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson testified that former President Donald Trump was enraged when a Secret...
Did SCOTUS judges lie about Roe v. Wade — or just use 'careful lawyerly phrasing'?

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week that, as a nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh had assured that he wouldn't vote to overturn the landmark decision that had protected abortion rights for 50 years. Collins said Kavanaugh insisted he was not a threat to Roe, saying, "I am a don't-rock-the-boat kind of judge." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) said after the ruling that Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch both gave misleading statements under oath during their confirmation hearings, emphasizing that the landmark decision was established law under "stare decisis," the legal principle of following precedents — particularly those that have been reaffirmed in subsequent decisions, as Roe had.
The Jan. 6 committee's witness intimidation examples reportedly targeted Hutchinson, involved Meadows

At the end of Tuesday's explosive House Jan. 6 committee testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchison, committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised the specter of witness tampering by former President Donald Trump or his allies. Cheney showed excerpts from unidentified witnesses recounting phone calls they received before sitting down for interviews with the committee.
Nancy Pelosi receives Communion during papal mass at the Vatican

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) attended morning mass at the Vatican on Wednesday, marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul in a papal service officiated by Pope Francis. Pelosi was seated in the VIP section of St. Peter's Basilica and received communion along with other congregants, The Associated Press reports, citing two witnesses at the mass.
The turning point

Every four years, pundits proclaim that "this is the most important election of our lifetimes." In 2016, we now know, it was actually true. The election of Donald Trump to the presidency was an asteroid strike that profoundly altered America's political and cultural landscape. Six years ago, Trump offered a devil's bargain to evangelical Christians: If they gave a thrice-married, biblically illiterate New York City libertine their vote, he'd deliver Supreme Court justices who'd overturn Roe and promote a conservative Christian agenda. Trump delivered, with help from Mitch McConnell and Democrats who stayed home in 2016 or voted for Jill Stein because of their distaste for Hillary Clinton. Trump appointed three Federalist Society-minted justices who, last week, gleefully erased Roe — triggering a war between the states over abortion whose consequences we can only dimly glimpse.
