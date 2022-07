Talk about some rockets' red glare after a perilous fight. Look who's on track to rejoin the Cubs roster just in time for some fireworks in Milwaukee. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who was 3-for-6 with a homer and double in his first two minor-league rehab games, has looked healthy enough with Triple-A Iowa that the Cubs have targeted Monday's 3:10 p.m. game in Milwaukee for a return from a finger injury that has sidelined him for more than a month.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO