ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Dublin hospital staff report high levels of PTSD, low mood, suicidal thinking and moral injury during COVID-19

By Trinity College Dublin
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from a research study exploring the mental health of Dublin's general hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic reveal significant impacts on doctors, nurses and radiographers, including high levels of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and suicidal thinking. The COWORKER Study, developed to investigate the mental health...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Most British COVID-19 mourners suffer PTSD symptoms

More than eight out of 10 British people who are seeking support for having lost a loved one to COVID-19 reported alarming post traumatic stress disorder symptoms, new Curtin University-led research has found. The study, based on data from people seeking help and guidance from the United Kingdom's National Bereavement...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher cortisol levels may help predict risk of people developing depression in the future

Higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol may increase the risk of developing depression, according to new research from Trinity. Researchers from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging (TILDA) found that higher cortisol levels in older adults, measured from hair samples collected in 2014, were associated with an increased likelihood of depression during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, six years later.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dublin#Covid 19#Trinity St Patrick#Mental Health Services#Beaumont Hospital
MedicalXpress

Research finds that social isolation is directly associated with later dementia

Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

COVID-19 is third-leading cause of death for two years in a row

COVID-19 has officially joined heart disease and cancer as a leading cause of death in the United States for two years in a row. The virus was the third-leading cause of death for the period between when the pandemic began in March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis of national death certificate data by researchers at the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research on intensive nurse home visiting program shows no impact on birth outcomes; study is ongoing

A paper in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP), a prenatal and early child home visiting program, did not improve birth outcomes for low-income mothers in South Carolina. In the coming years, researchers will continue to evaluate other outcomes related to child health and development and the spacing of subsequent births.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study highlights rising tide in adverse drug reactions

In a study published in BMJ Open, researchers at the University of Liverpool have identified an increasing trend in medicine-related harm leading to hospital admission. The trend is connected to a rising tide of multiple long-term health conditions (called multimorbidity) associated with the use of many medicines simultaneously (called polypharmacy).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

'I got broken heart syndrome after losing my dad'

When Michele Canning developed chest and arm pain on her way to a routine doctor's appointment in January 2022, she presumed it was indigestion. Her GP sent her to hospital with a suspected heart attack. But Michele, aged 49, was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome. Broken Heart Syndrome, also know...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hereditary factors that increase the likelihood of cancer mutations detailed in new study

Mutations occur in various tissues and organs of an individual. Somatic mutations occur in cells that will not give rise to offspring and are therefore not passed on to subsequent generations. Caused by a large number of factors such as age and smoking, somatic mutations are the main cause of cancer and also play a role in other diseases.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Sleep problems can lead to teen depression

New evidence suggests that sleep difficulties, long thought to be a symptom of adolescent depression, might actually come first. A new paper, published in Nature Reviews Psychology and led by Flinders University, argues that a combination of adolescent sleep biology and psychology uniquely predispose young people to developing depression. Flinders...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds many radiographers unsure how smart computer systems interpret X-rays

A new study shows that many UK radiographers have limited understanding of how new smart computer systems diagnose problems found on scans such as X-rays, MRI and CT scans. "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the verge being more widely introduced into X-ray departments. This research shows we need to educate radiographers so that they can be sure of diagnosis, and know how to discuss the role of AI in radiology with patients and other healthcare practitioners," said lead researcher Clare Rainey.
ENGINEERING
verywellhealth.com

Stress vs. Anxiety: What Are the Differences?

Stress refers to your physical and psychological response to demands, difficulties, or challenges. Common symptoms of stress include muscle tension, rapid heartbeat, excessive sweating, irritability, and difficulty breathing. Anxiety involves feelings of fear, worry, and/or dread in anticipation of possible danger or a negative outcome. Like stress, anxiety can cause...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Happens When Schizophrenia Goes Untreated?

If schizophrenia is left untreated, symptoms may intensify and last indefinitely. A multifaceted treatment plan can help. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that features symptoms of psychosis such as hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thoughts. Some of these symptoms may get worse if ongoing treatment isn’t received. During its...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is Depression a Sign of Low Brain Energy?

New research suggests that depression could be caused by reductions in energy metabolism in the brain. The human brain is incredibly energy intensive; even small deficits in energy production can have major consequences. Improving our lifestyle habits is a powerful tool for preventing or reversing depression by up-regulating our brain's...
MENTAL HEALTH
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy