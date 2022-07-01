Dublin hospital staff report high levels of PTSD, low mood, suicidal thinking and moral injury during COVID-19

A new study shows that many UK radiographers have limited understanding of how new smart computer systems diagnose problems found on scans such as X-rays, MRI and CT scans. "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is on the verge being more widely introduced into X-ray departments. This research shows we need to educate radiographers so that they can be sure of diagnosis, and know how to discuss the role of AI in radiology with patients and other healthcare practitioners," said lead researcher Clare Rainey.

