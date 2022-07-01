Dublin hospital staff report high levels of PTSD, low mood, suicidal thinking and moral injury during COVID-19
Findings from a research study exploring the mental health of Dublin's general hospital staff during the COVID-19 pandemic reveal significant impacts on doctors, nurses and radiographers, including high levels of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and suicidal thinking. The COWORKER Study, developed to investigate the mental health...medicalxpress.com
