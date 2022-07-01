ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Video shows family of bears tearing unattended campsite to shreds

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (UFWS) has shared a video showing just how quickly brown bears can destroy a campsite. The video, which was created in collaboration with Oakland Zoo, was made to demonstrate just how much damage bears can cause when attracted in search of food.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter , shows three bears ransacking a tent and camping gear, using their claws to tear into a cooler, flattening equipment, and reaching up to grab marshmallows from sticks.

The family of three bears were originally wild, but were taken into captivity after an encounter with humans – something that often results in animals being euthanized.

In 2017, the bears entered a person's home hunting for food and the mother (named Cambria) injured the homeowner. Cambria was deemed a public safety threat, but Oakland Zoo stepped in to save the family and give them a permanent home.

Bear encounters are on the rise as the animals become less fazed by human contact and develop a habit of seeking food in populated areas.

"A habituated bear loses its natural fear of people, usually as a result of access to improperly stored human food and garbage," a spokesperson for the UFWS explained. "These bears can become increasingly bold, causing property damage and potential harm to people."

To avoid trouble at camp, the UFWS advises you to hike in groups, be mindful where you set up camp, keep your camp clean, and always store food in a bear-resistant place. It's always best to keep your distance from wildlife, but our guide on what to do if you meet a bear provides tips to keep you safe in the event of a close encounter.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
Advnture

Advnture

23
Followers
262
Post
607
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy