Aarti Sequeira’s Fish Tacos Are a ‘Great Way to Get Fish Into Your Diet’

By Lou Haviland
 4 days ago

Fresh and flaky fish is blanketed in warm corn tortillas in Food Network star Aarti Sequeira’s flavorful Fish Tacos.

And, the chef says she makes them “just a little bit Indian” with a mayonnaise-based sauce seasoned with warm spices.

Aarti Sequeira | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Sequeira’s fish tacos feature flaky white fish

The chef’s dish calls for extra-virgin olive oil, ground coriander, ancho chile powder, a “pinch” of cinnamon, and “meaty yet flaky” skinned, de-boned, and chunked white fish, such as mahi-mahi or cod.

For the irresistible mayonnaise sauce, you’ll need of course, mayonnaise, chopped fresh garlic, fresh mint sprigs, ground cumin, and lime juice.

Lastly, for the tacos themselves, have on hand warmed corn tortillas, shredded green cabbage, finely chopped scallions, and lime wedges.

Sequeira says, in her Food Network video below, that this recipe is “a great way to get fish into your diet. I know a lot of people are not really into fish, but there’s so much going on in this recipe that you won’t even realize it.”

Get the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ASuGAO2mdf4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The chef’s tacos are an easy weeknight meal

Sequeira starts with a marinade for the fish by whisking together olive oil with the seasonings in a large bowl.

“I’m using mahi-mahi, if you can’t find it, any firm fish will do,” she explained. “[Mahi-mahi] is great because it can stand up to being cut up and fried. It doesn’t have a very strong flavor, not oily, like you couldn’t use salmon for this, you could use cod.”

The fish is cut into cubes and then submerged in the seasoned olive oil marinade. Then it’s lightly fried in a hot pan. “The cool thing is since I made this marinade with oil, I don’t have to oil the pan,” Sequeira says.

She browns the fish in the pan and then prepares “her favorite part” of the recipe, the mayonnaise sauce. The mayo, mint sprigs, cumin, fresh garlic, and lime juice are combined in a food processor.

And now it’s time to build your fish taco: on a corn tortilla, add grated cabbage, the mayo sauce, the cooked mahi-mahi, a squirt of lime juice, and “a little confetti of scallions” over the top.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O1TZsztCTAo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Reviewers went ga-ga over Sequeira’s fish tacos recipe

With its perfectly seasoned fish and tangy mayo sauce, Aarti Sequeira’s fish tacos are simply hard to resist, as many Food Network reviewers shared.

“[T]his recipe is the bomb! It is so tasty, the fish marinade is great on cod–you could just eat the fish. But the sauce with the cabbage is soooo good! … This is my last fish taco recipe–no other could be as good,” one home cook wrote.

Another person who claimed to not be a fan of seafood said, “Just amazing, and this coming from someone who doesn’t eat fish. I am trying to incorporate more fish into our diet and this was a great way to do it. Even got my 4-year-old to eat cabbage in the taco. Aarti, we love your innovative recipes, keep it up!”

