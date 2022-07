Six months after buying The Athletic in a $550 million all-cash deal, The New York Times Co. is launching a high-level shakeup of Athletic management. The changes include redefined roles for co-founders Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann — who launched the subscription sports news website in 2016. Each will no longer have the co-president titles they held in the months since the January acquisition, according to two internal memos obtained by Front Office Sports.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO