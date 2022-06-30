ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Beautiful Produce

By Messenger photo by John Halley
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMAsN_0gS9kZ1A00

The fruits and vegetables at the Witten Farm Market on East State Street not only are good and good for you, but also are beautifully arranged. Under the red and white awnings, the Witten's crew is always arranging and rearranging the produce to make it appealing to the customers.

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

