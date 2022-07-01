ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Video Appears To Show Texas A&M Staffer Telling Recruits They’ll Get Paid To Play For The Aggies

By Gary Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video circulating the internet appears to show a staffer for Texas A&M informing recruits they’ll get paid a ton of money to play for the Aggies. Players are allowed...

FanSided

Miami football beats out Alabama, Tennessee, USC for top OT in 2023 class

The Miami Hurricanes football program was able to secure the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Looking to bring their football program back to its former heights, the Miami Hurricanes were able to pry away former alum Mario Cristobal from the Oregon Ducks to become their head coach, effectively replacing Manny Diaz after three years. The Hurricanes were not only getting a winning head football coach in Cristobal, but also a top-tier recruiter. That has shown with their latest commitment.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Alabama's 2022 opponents at a glance: ULM Warhawks

This story is part of an 11-week breakdown BamaOnLine is doing of every game on Alabama’s 20212 football schedule (sorry, Austin Peay). We begin with the last game on the Crimson Tide’s regular-season slate in Auburn and count down to the season-opening foe, Utah State. Today, we take...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star 2023 wide receiver commits to Auburn

The Tigers’ 2023 receiving corps just got a little deeper. Wideout Karmello English, who hails from Phenix City, Alabama, committed to Auburn on Monday. English was projected to commit to the Tigers on 247Sports, but he has officially made his announcement and is currently locked in to head to the Plains next season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Texas A&M or Texas: Who will win a national title first?

Texas A&M just signed a record-breaking recruiting class in 2022. The Aggies not only finished No. 1 for the cycle, but had the highest point total of the recruiting rankings era. The class had an incredible eight five-star prospects in it as well as 18 national top-100 prospects. That has...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB chooses Oklahoma over Auburn

Auburn Football received great news on Monday, as four-star wide receiver karmello English from nearby Phenix City committed to the Tigers, giving them their second four-star commitment over a three-day period. Head coach Bryan Harsin hoped that his fortune would double by landing another commitment on Monday from four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Georgia football trending for 4-star LB Raylen Wilson per 247Sports Crystal Ball

Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann just sent three inside linebackers to the NFL, with Quay Walker going in the first round, Nakobe Dean going in the third after bringing Georgia and Schumann their Butkus Award, and Channing Tindall going in the third round without starting a single game in college. Now Schumann is looking to sign another talented trio in the 2023 cycle. He has one on board in Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County four-star CJ Allen and it just so happens that one of his other top targets is trending to the Dawgs.
BARNESVILLE, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Loses a Commit in the 2023 Class

Georgia gained its 12th commitment for the 2023 recruiting class this week. However, with it still being the month of July, a lot can and will change between now and both of the national signing days in January and February.  Like long-time offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry de-committing ...
AUBURN, GA
Nick Saban
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama offers highly-coveted small forward out of Texas

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff recently extended an offer to Dink Pate, one of the more impressive players from the 2024 recruiting cycle. Pate is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds. His frame is very similar to former Alabama forward Herb Jones, who came out of high school listed at 6-foot-7 and 183 pounds. Alabama fans would probably be ecstatic to welcome a player similar to Jones to the future roster.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Bo Davis on track to building an elite defensive line in second Texas stint

Texas getting a Sunday commitment from 247Sports Composite four-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell (Oradell, N.J./Bergen Catholic) means a lot of good things for the Longhorns, perhaps most significantly a recruiting win in the trenches over the likes of Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. When looking at what getting the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound Mitchell in the fold best represents, it provides Mitchell’s primary recruiter, defensive line coach Bo Davis, another body in his quest to build a championship defensive line, something he didn’t get to in his first stint on the Forty Acres.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make Final Three for 2023 Cornerback, Malik Muhammad

The Aggies have been included in the final list for one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Malik Muhammad, whose final school list includes Texas, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Muhammad is entering his senior season at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas, and has selectively narrowed down his choices after months of speculation on which program he’s trending towards. Malik Muhammad has been climbing the recruiting ranks over the past year while receiving offers from nearly every notable Power 5 program, solidifying himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the country after his...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

In-state OL RyQueze McElderry commits to Alabama

In-state offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry is staying home. Just days after de-committing from Georgia, the Anniston (Ala.) product announced his commitment to Alabama over Auburn and Tennessee on Monday afternoon. McElderry continues Nick Saban and company’s hot streak of recruiting momentum that has seen over half a dozen new pledges in the last two weeks.
ANNISTON, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 schools that could end up in the Big Ten

Thursday afternoon marked a seismic shift in the landscape of college sports when USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big Ten conference. Questions began to swirl about the dominoes that would come after. Are we on pace for a pair of “superconferences” that dominate college football? Is this just the first of many additions for the Big Ten in the coming months?
COLLEGE SPORTS
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL

