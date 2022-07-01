Viral Video Appears To Show Texas A&M Staffer Telling Recruits They’ll Get Paid To Play For The Aggies

The Aggies have been included in the final list for one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Malik Muhammad, whose final school list includes Texas, Alabama, and Texas A&M. Muhammad is entering his senior season at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas, and has selectively narrowed down his choices after months of speculation on which program he’s trending towards.
Malik Muhammad has been climbing the recruiting ranks over the past year while receiving offers from nearly every notable Power 5 program, solidifying himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the country after his...
