Viral Video Appears To Show Texas A&M Staffer Telling Recruits They’ll Get Paid To Play For The Aggies

Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann just sent three inside linebackers to the NFL, with Quay Walker going in the first round, Nakobe Dean going in the third after bringing Georgia and Schumann their Butkus Award, and Channing Tindall going in the third round without starting a single game in college. Now Schumann is looking to sign another talented trio in the 2023 cycle. He has one on board in Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County four-star CJ Allen and it just so happens that one of his other top targets is trending to the Dawgs.

BARNESVILLE, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO