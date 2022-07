The St. Louis Cardinals’ offense put on a fireworks display just a few days before the Fourth of July. In the first inning of Saturday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals hit four straight home runs off of Phillies starter Kyle Gibson to get out to a 5-0 lead. Nolan Arenado started off the homer barrage with a two-run frozen rope to left field. Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson all followed with solo homers. All four blasts were hit with no outs in the inning.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO